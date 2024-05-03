Ozempic Insulin injection pen for diabetics Carolina Rudah

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues a crackdown on what it considers to be improper patent listings. Caught in the cross-hairs are eight firms and over 20 brand-name products, including Ozempic (semaglutide) marketed by Novo Nordisk (NVO). While there are many aspects to this decision that can be analyzed, this article pertains to the impact on shareholders of Novo.

Novo Nordisk's Blockbuster Portfolio of Branded Drugs:

Novo's blockbuster drug Ozempic was first approved by the FDA in December 2017 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes but has since been approved for weight management under the trade name Wegovy (both drugs contain semaglutide).

This discovery that semaglutide could be effective for weight management was not entirely surprising, since GLP-1 receptor agonists are known to curb weight through mechanisms such as: reducing appetite and delaying gastric emptying, leading to an overall decrease in caloric consumption.

Since Novo's bold move into this new space, competition has been fierce with Lilly (LLY) introducing its own drug called Trulicity (dulaglutide). While Trulicity was approved by the FDA in 2014 (also for type 2 diabetes), it was recognized that the same mode of action (GLP-1) could quickly follow into Novo's newly found weight management niche.

Novo investors should take heart that their company has garnered so much attention and mimicry: after all, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." However, while imitation may be flattering in the marketplace, competition can also result in lower returns. Still in the time since Ozempic was approved and Wegovy followed, shareholders have enjoyed remarkable returns.

Novo Nordisk Stock Performance (5-Years) (TradingView)

However, shareholders should also be cautious that GLP-1 agonists have become such a large component of the company's revenue. Novo's 2023 20-F report shows just how important these products have become for the bottom line. Saxenda (liraglutide) is also a GLP-1 receptor agonist, used in a different dosage specifically for the treatment of obesity.

Victoza and Saxenda Sales (Novo Nordisk 20-F SEC Filing)

The 20-F filing reports that key products Victoza and Saxenda are nearing the end of their patent lifetimes. This leaves Ozempic, which has become "a market-leading product and the Company's best-performing product by sales, with global sales of 95.7 billion DKK in 2023."

Thus, in total, Ozempic, Saxenda and Victoza contributed 95.7, 10.3 and 8.7 billion DKK in 2023, or at the current exchange rate of 0.14 DKK/USD a value of $16.1B toward total 2023 revenues for the company of $34.4B. This contribution from GLP-1 is therefore highly material to the stock, representing 46.8% of last year's revenue. Ozempic is the largest seller of all and further out in its patent lifetime. But it is also Ozempic that is most clearly named in the recent actions by the FTC.

Meanwhile, Lilly is fiercely competing for market share and now with the FTC naming Ozempic specifically in its challenge of hundreds of "junk" patents, the pressure may have increased from heightened to intense for Novo. At issue is the Orange Book, a document published by the FDA that lists patents for branded pharmaceuticals. Specifically, the Orange Book deals with targeted patents used to deliver drugs, including injectables such as Ozempic/Wegovy.

The FTC wishes to promote generic competition in order to lower drug prices. The concern for shareholders of Novo is that they could be caught in the crosshairs.

Increasing Scrutiny from the FTC and Congress:

This increasing scrutiny comes amid growing concern in the United States for competitive practices of Pharmaceutical companies, particularly amid recent inflationary pressures. The government's ire may have been prompted by pressure to reduce drug prices, as many Americans struggle to afford them.

Indeed, the cost of Ozempic can be quite high, often ranging from $800 to $1,000 per month. However, a new study published in JAMA suggests that the cost to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) found in Ozempic (semaglutide) could be as low as $5 per month. So why is Novo allowed to charge so much, while remaining free and clear of generic competition?

It is because of the patents found in the FDA's Orange Book: The listing of which effectively creates a period of market exclusivity for the brand-named drug. During this time, generic manufacturers cannot market their equivalent products. As such, the Orange Book is squarely at the center of this and was named by the FTC last September and again just recently.

Improper patent listings in the Orange Book illegitimately delay or lock out generic manufacturers from entering the market, depriving Americans of access to lower-cost medicines and drug products (stated: FTC Chair Lina M. Khan). The FTC is making clear that improper Orange Book listings may be an unfair method of competition in violation of the FTC Act. We won't hesitate to use all our tools to combat illegal practices that are inflating the price of health care, including medicines.

This may seem rather unfair to Novo shareholders. After all, it was Novo who invested so heavily in the pharmaceutical R&D leading to Ozempic becoming a drug in the first place. Unfortunately, patents do not last forever, and it must be highlighted that the regulatory environment has become increasingly hostile for shareholders of Novo.

Valuation:

Novo Nordisk is undisputedly a wonderful company, and the future of GLP-1 agonists such as Ozempic is certainly bright. Still, shareholders are paying a hefty price for the growth that has been generated off these transformative medicines. Analysts expect forward earnings for NVO of $3.35/share translating to a forward P/E of 38.3 and a market capitalization of $576.2B as of this writing.

Novo Nordisk is forecast to grow earnings and revenue by 14.7% moving forward, leading to a PEG ratio of greater than two. Of course, there are very informed analysts expecting that these growth projections are reasonable.

However, considering the risks highlighted above, it is my opinion that there are better investments available on the market today. Competition from Lilly is nothing to be trifled with, as this is one of the oldest and most astute members of Big Pharma. In addition, a tightening regulatory environment from the FTC could escalate the situation. This new development should be noted carefully as a risk factor for those holding the stock.

Conclusion:

Novo Nordisk has proven to be a formidable player in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the realm of diabetes. This niche has transitioned into an incredible growth story that has propelled the stock to new heights as the company diligently commercialized Ozempic, Victoza and others on a global scale to address the chronic health issues beyond diabetes represented by weight management.

However, scrutiny from peers and now the government, intended to capture market share and reduce healthcare costs, presents a double challenge to Novo. These dynamics are incredibly unpredictable, but a current investment in Novo stock represents a very different set of risks that are much higher than ever before. As such, while Novo will remain a global healthcare player, new investors must remember that past returns are no guarantee of future results.