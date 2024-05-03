Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its Q1'24 earnings earlier today, and the stock price is up over 10% at the time of writing - let's dive into the numbers.

The company's revenues increased 22% year-on-year, to $7.45bn, with product sales totaling $7.12bn - also up 22% year-on-year. With cost of sales ($1.34bn), R&D spend ($1.32bn), and SG&A ($1.7bn) increasing respectively by 32%, 26%, and 40%, however, non-GAAP net income came to $2.14bn - flat year-on-year. Non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") fell by 1% year-on-year, to $3.96 per share.

On a GAAP basis, Amgen reported a loss per share of $(0.21), compared to EPS of $5.28 in the prior year period, which the company put down to "a marked-to-market loss on our Beigene equity investment and higher operating expenses, including higher amortisation expense from Horizon-acquired assets."

In January 2020, Amgen acquired a 20.5% stake in Beigene for $2.7bn, as part of a partnership intended to expand its oncology presence in the Chinese market. In October last year, Amgen completed the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics for $116.5 per share, or $27.8bn, giving it access to Horizon's rare inflammatory portfolio, which includes TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw), KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase) and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon), indicated for Thyroid Eye Disease ("TED"), Gout, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder ("NMOSD").

The company reported cash and investments of $9.7bn; however, the debt pile remains high, at $64bn, down only $600m year-on-year.

While normalised EPS exceeded Wall Street's expectations, revenues and GAAP EPS represented a slight miss. Management was able to narrow guidance for 2024, to $32.5-$33.8bn of revenues, non-GAAP EPS of $19-$20.20, and non-GAAP tax rate to 15-16%.

By the Divisions - General Medicine, Oncology, Inflammation, Rare Disease

Amgen says that ten of its key brands experienced double-digit volume growth in Q1 2024, and that business ex-US experienced 17% volume growth overall, while US business experienced 29% volume growth.

The General Medicine Division accounted for over $2bn of revenues, led by Repatha revenues $517m, Prolia revenues of $999m, and Evenity revenues of $342m - up 33%, 8%, and 35% respectively year-on-year.

While osteoporosis therapy Prolia will lose its patent protections around 2025, cholesterol lowerer Repatha and osteoporosis therapy Evenity have lengthy protection in place, and ought to be able to grow revenues substantially long term, which ought to more than offset the falling revenues of Prolia long-term (once patent protection is lost and generic drugs are permitted to be marketed and sold, the original drug's revenues typically decline by over 25% per annum).

The oncology division also drove over $2bn in revenues, led by bone tumor therapy Xgeva, $561m of revenues, up 5% year-on-year, multiple myeloma therapy Kyprolis, $376m, up 5%, colorectal ("CRC") cancer therapy Vectibix, $247m, up 6%, leukemia drug Blincyto, $244m, up 26%, thrombocytopenia therapy Nplate, $317m, down 12%, biosimilar Mvasi, $202m, flat, and lung cancer drug Lumakras, $82m, up 11%.

Xgeva, Nplate and Mvasi face patent expiries and therefore falling revenue contributions in the medium to long-term, while Kyprolis, Vectibix, and Blincyto have strong growth potential, again, likely offsetting any losses due to patent expiries long-term.

The future of Lumakras is somewhat uncertain, with the FDA opting against handing the drug a full approval last year, citing doubts around safety and efficacy. On today's earnings call with analysts, however, Amgen's EVP, Global Commercial Operations, told analysts:

We see future growth opportunities for LUMAKRAS coming from the launches in new markets and additional indications.

The Inflammation division drove over $1bn of sales, Amgen says, led by Enbrel, $567m revenues, up 2% year-on-year, Otezla, $394m, +1%, Asthma therapy Tezspire, $173m, +80%, and Humira biosimilar Amjevita, $168m, +2%.

Once again, the key thing to note here is that Enbrel will likely lose patent protection from 2026, and Otezla - thanks to a favourable court ruling - from 2028 (prior to the ruling generics may have been on the market from this year). Tezspire ought to target "blockbuster" (over $1bn per annum) revenues long-term, while increased competition in Humira biosimilar markets - where at least eight generics have been launched - is likely to impact Amjevita's growth potential.

Aside from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), among US "Big Pharma" companies, Amgen arguably faces the most "patent cliff" events between now and the end of the decade, but this quarter's results certainly seem to demonstrate that the Pharma has moved quickly and decisively to ensure it has a good chance of maintaining revenue growth despite losing protection for many of its key assets.

Amgen has grown revenues from $21bn in 2015, to $26.9bn in 2023, which is a solid if unspectacular performance, while operating income has trended between $8-$10bn for most of the past decade, being $8.2bn in 2023, and net income has trended $5-$8bn, with $6.7bn reported last year.

With a forward price to sales ratio of ~5x, and forward price to earnings ("P/E") ratio of ~16x, Amgen sits in the middle of the "Big Pharma" pack, which supports the argument that the company represents a solid investment opportunity, although perhaps lacking explosive growth potential.

With that said, Amgen does have an ace up its sleeve in the form of its weight loss drug candidate, MariTide.

Pipeline Potential - All Eyes On MariTide, While Supporting Cast Looks Strong Across key Divisions

As we know, within the pharmaceutical industry Wall Street is fixated on the potential of obesity drugs, which helps to explain the stratospheric share price gains made by Eli Lilly (LLY), up over 530%, and Novo Nordisk (NVO), up over 420%, over the past five years, thanks to the earnings potential of their obesity drugs Zepbound - $517m of revenues in Q1'24, and Wegovy - ~$1.35bn revenues.

These two drugs - members of a class of drugs known as "incretin mimetics", or GLP-1 agonists, which target glucogan like peptide ("GLP") receptors which affect how full a person feels, are expected to dominate a market Wall Street believes could be worth well in excess of $100bn per annum, so it is not surprising that most Pharmas have attempted to develop their own versions.

To date, the likes of Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE) and Swiss giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) have made little progress with their own candidates, with only a smaller biotech, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), and an even smaller one, Altimmune (ALT), appearing to have candidates that may be in a position to one day challenge Lilly's tirzepatide, or Novo's semaglutide - as well as Amgen.

Amgen has announced it will discontinue development of an oral weight loss pill, AMG-786, after an initial study, but the company is continuing to develop its injectable, Mari-Tide, which it describes as:

A multispecific molecule that inhibits the gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor ("GIPR") and activates the glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor

Management took the unusual step of updating analysts on its earnings call around a Phase 2 study of the drug it is conducting, doubtless with half an eye on the implications positive data would have for its share price.

Amgen's Chief Scientific Officer James Bradner informed analysts that:

We're very pleased with the overall conduct of the ongoing Phase II trial. All arms remain active, patient dropout has not been an issue, and we're fully on track for top line 52-week data from this 11-arm Phase II study in late 2024. We're seeing a differentiated profile of MariTide and are confident that it will address important unmet medical needs, obesity, obesity-related conditions and diabetes. We look forward to completing the ongoing Phase II study and working with regulators to move rapidly to the broad Phase III program.

Amgen's Chairman, CEO and President Robert Bradway commented:

The interim Phase II analysis for this study is complete, and we are very encouraged with the results that we've seen thus far and with the conduct of the trial. Following the interim analysis, I would say we're confident in MariTide's differentiated profile and believe it will address important unmet medical needs. We've initiated activities as well to further expand manufacturing capacity with both clinical and commercial supply in mind.

Amgen stopped short of providing any data readouts, but the yardstick to beat at present is the 21% weight loss achieved by tirzepatide - marketed and sold as Zepbound - in its pivotal obesity study.

With that said, Viking Therapeutics' drug VK2735 - a member of the GLP-1/GIP targeting "twincretin" class - achieved ~15% weight loss at just 12 weeks in a small study, while Novo has an oral drug, Amycretin, that achieved 13% weight loss at 12 weeks, again in small study. Meanwhile, Lilly's "triple-G" - so-called, as it targets three different hormones - GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon - Retatrutide, and an oral pill, Orforglipron, are threatening to raise the "best-in-class" bar even higher.

As such, Amgen may not have much more than a "puncher's chance" of making the grade in weight loss, but given Lilly and Novo's colossal market cap valuations - nearly $800bn, and over $550bn - for anyone looking to gain exposure to the potential of a weight loss drug, Amgen is arguably the cheapest way to do so.

Importantly, however, Amgen management has not lost sight of its bread and butter indications and disease areas, or the fact it needs to keep bringing through new drugs to derisk the threat of looming patent expiries.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) partnered heart disease drug Olpasiran is progressing through a Phase 3 study in cardiovascular outcomes, and could, if approved, establish a new standard of care in a multi-billion dollar market.

Repatha also has label expansion opportunities, in cardiovascular, with Phase 4 and Phase 3 studies ongoing, and may eventually live up to the +$3bn per annum peak revenues forecast set by analysts when the drug was first approved in 2015.

In oncology, Amgen will find out if Tarlatamab will be approved in the US to treat small cell lung cancer by June 12 when the FDA will announce its decision. This potentially represents another "blockbuster" revenue opportunity. The company will also make another attempt to secure full approval for Lumakras, and longer-term for Bemarituzumab, a gastric cancer therapy enrolling patients in a Phase 3 study.

Tezspire in Chronic Obstructive Pulmoary Disease ("COPD"), and Rocatinlimab in atopic dermatitis are the inflammation assets to keep an eye on, and then there is the boost to revenues provided by Horizon's assets - Tepezza earned $445m in revenues, Kystexxa $244m, and Uplizna $68m in the first half of last year, and Tepezza is also being targeted to treat systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE").

Concluding Thoughts - A Solid, Successfully Future-Proofing Pharma With Break-Out Potential Thanks To Weight Loss Opportunity

To conclude this review of Amgen post Q1 2024 earnings, there were many positives to take away from the results, and business updates, and few negatives.

Amgen's quarterly dividend of $2.25 yields an attractive 2.88%, and thanks to M&A and investment into R&D, the company is not warning about falling future revenues or lack of profits going forward on account of patent expiries, in fact, the company looks to be positioned well for long-term revenue growth.

The current pharmaceutical landscape is somewhat uncertain, with drug pricing controls introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") impacting many companies, and difficulties meeting lofty revenue expectations for newly launched drugs affecting several companies' share prices. Amgen stock has delivered a healthy 5-year gain of 80%, and is up 9% year-to-date.

Amgen's stock price reached all-time highs of $323 in January this year, but obesity drug related volatility saw the stock price take a nose dive, dropping to ~$270, before today's surge in value.

The company is promising solid revenue growth in 2024 of over 20%, and its projected earnings will likely impress shareholders and prospective investors equally, being a substantial uplift on performance in 2023.

If I had to point to a downside, it would be the huge amount of debt on Amgen's balance sheet, that will take years to pay down, and impacts its ability to make strategic M&A deals, although having just acquired Horizon - in a deal that is immediately revenue accretive - the company arguably has all the products and pipeline prospects it needs to keep growing at a solid click until the end of the decade.

Ultimately, the current reality in the pharmaceutical industry is that weight-loss drug data can add tens of billions of dollars of market cap valuation to a Pharma overnight - even on a small Phase 1/2 data set - that no other asset news can, and therefore, despite good stewardship in oncology, rare disease, inflammation and general medicine, Amgen's valuation will be primarily affected by the progress of MariTide.

Whether MariTide can ultimately succeed or not is unclear, but we will learn substantially more in the next few months, and given Amgen is a strong enough business to survive without an incretin mimetic in its portfolio, even after today's gains, the stock looks very investable, and represents a chance to get on board with a company developing such a drug before the hype train has completely left the station, and created too bloated a valuation.