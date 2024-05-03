Why Preferred Shares Are Rallying And Whether It Can Continue

May 03, 2024 1:40 PM ETPGF, PFF, PGX, PSK, FPE, PFXF, SPFF, EPRF, PFFR, FPEI, PFFD, PREF, PFFA, PFLD, PQDI, PFFV, QPFF, FPFD, PRFD
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • What's driving preferred shares higher.
  • What bank preferred shares are telling us.
  • Why the preferred share market is getting smaller.

DSC05877_inflation00

Athitat Shinagowin/iStock via Getty Images

Preferred shares have been enjoying a strong run so far this year. James Hunter, Vice President, Director and Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management, looks at what’s pushing the preferred market higher and the outlook going forward.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.52K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGF--
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
PFF--
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
PGX--
Invesco Preferred ETF
PSK--
SPDR® ICE Preferred Securities ETF
FPE--
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News