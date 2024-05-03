Sundry Photography

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) offers connectivity cloud services to secure customers networks. The stock is very volatile due to fast growth and maybe invalid assumptions on AI benefits. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock as it is still priced for perfection.

Great Growth Isn't Enough

Cloudflare reported another quarter with strong growth as cloud connectivity and cybersecurity demands remain strong. The company reported the following numbers for Q1'24 in comparison to consensus estimates:

The company has a solid history of reporting quarterly revenues above analyst estimates in the $5 million range. The stock is down over 15% in part due to tepid guidance compared to analyst expectations.

Cloudflare spent a decent part of the earnings call discussing macro headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty. The company still guided to 28% growth for Q2'24 with revenues of $393.5-$394.5 million.

Whether or not the market was disappointed in guidance not topping estimates, Cloudflare still forecast 28% sales growth and a typical $5 million quarterly beat will push the actual growth towards 29% and even another 30% quarter. The yearly guidance is generally in line with expectations.

The company isn't a direct AI play, but Cloudflare will benefit from the growing demand for AI edge solutions. On the Q1'24 earnings call, CEO Matthew Prince discussed the insertion of GPUs into the network for AI inference work:

We're ahead of schedule rolling out GPUs across our network and now have them running in more than 150 cities globally, making us what we believe is the most widely distributed AI cloud by a huge margin. Our next-generation of servers that begin to roll-out in Q2 have GPUs built-in by default and will support faster inference and even larger, more complicated models.

The good news is that Cloudflare is very profitable and the company has a balance sheet loaded with cash, though somewhat offset with $1.3 billion in convertible debt. The company reported operating cash flows were $74 million in the quarter and free cash flow hit $42 million after spending $32 million on equipment purchases.

The business achieved double-digit sales efficiency while only growing the employee base 9% in the year on 30% sales growth. Cloudflare is highly focused on sales force efficiency and part of the help in this area is growing large customers ($100K+ annualized revenue) by 33% YoY in Q1 to reach 2,878.

The main issue with the above cash flows is that share dilution costs. Cloudflare forecasts a 361 million diluted share count for the year, up from only 356 million during Q1. The company spent nearly $77 million on stock-based compensation for Q1, and the adjusted profits are only due to excluding these costs from the equation.

Price Matters

The biggest issue with Cloudflare is the current price, even after the stock has slumped from some $40 from the recent highs. The stock still trades at 15x forward sales targets of $1.65 billion for the year.

Stocks never work very well when valuation multiples reach above 20x sales targets, and Cloudflare has followed this game plan. After all, 28% growth that could hit 30% is really strong, but it's not strong enough for a stock previously trading at closer to 18x forward sales targets.

In addition, the company benefits directly from AI demand, but Cloudflare really isn't involved in developing AI technology. The company allows customers to utilize the distributed network to more efficiently handle AI tasks and lower costs from using hyperscalers. The distributed network with GPUs could help with data issues for countries increasingly wanting data to remain within the home country.

Cloudflare preached a goal of reaching $5 billion in sales by 2027. The stock still trades with a $25 billion valuation, and the company isn't anywhere close to that goal yet.

Investors need to understand the recent peak valuation topped $40 billion when Cloudflare traded at $116. The stock was already trading at 8x the $5 billion sales target, and analysts don't forecast the cloud connectivity company reaching this goal until 2029 now.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cloudflare is still priced for perfection. The company is set to benefit from AI edge applications, but the additional AI opportunity isn't preventing management from forecasting a deceleration in growth rates from a strong 30% rate in Q1.

Investors should continue waiting for a better price before buying shares in Cloudflare.