Trisura Group Ltd. (TRRSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCPK:TRRSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Clare - Chief Executive Officer
David Scotland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets
Douglas Young - Desjardins
Jeff Fenwick - Cormark Securities
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank
Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Trisura Group Limited's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are David Clare, Chief Executive Officer and David Scotland, Chief Financial Officer. David Clare will begin by providing a business and strategic update, followed by David Scotland, who will discuss financial results for the period.

Following formal comments, lines will be open for analyst questions. I'd like to remind participants that in today's comments, including in responding to questions and in discussing new initiatives related to financial and operating performance forward-looking statements may be made including forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities law.

These statements reflect predictions of future events and trends and do not relate to historic events. They're subject to known and unknown risks and future events and results may differ materially from such statements.

For further information on these risks and their potential impacts, please see Trisura's filings with the securities regulators. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Thank you. I'll now turn the call over to David Clare.

David Clare

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Trisura began 2024 on strong footing. Insurance revenue grew 17% in the first quarter and we reported a 20% operating return on equity at the same time as reaching record equity capital of $662 million. Our momentum has continued as we scale an increasingly diversified North American specialty insurance platform.

