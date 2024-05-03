MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Cathcart - Investor Relations Officer
Martin de los Santos - Chief Financial Officer
Osvaldo Gimenez - President-FinTech
Ariel Szarfsztejn - Executive Vice President, Commerce

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley
Bob Ford - Bank of America
Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan
Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs
Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous
Neha Agarwala - HSBC
Maria Clara Infantozzi - Itau BBA
Marvin Fong - BTIG
Craig Maurer - FT Partners
Kaio Prato - UBS
Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group

Richard Cathcart

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Thank you for joining us. I'm Richard Cathcart, MercadoLibre's Investor Relations Officer.

Today, we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we will begin our live Q&A session with our management team.

Before we go on to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2024, I remind you that management may make or refer to and this present may contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. So please refer to the disclaimer on screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials on our Investor Relations website.

With that, let's begin with a summary of our results.

Martin de los Santos

Hello, everyone. I'm pleased to report another quarter of solid results with excellent operational and financial performance in Brazil and Mexico. Both countries posted GMV growth, approximately 30% year-on-year as we carry over a strong momentum from Q4. This above market growth is being driven by several factors, to improvement of user experience we minimized as a highlight, our strategic investment in chip infrastructure, which are driving faster growth in specific target regions and a well-executed marketing campaign that is leveraging on the awareness we generated in Q4 around

