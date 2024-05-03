ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.34K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:12 AM ET

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)
Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call
May 03, 2024, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Tedford - President and CEO
Deborah O'Connor - EVP and CFO
Christopher McGinnis - Senior Director of IR

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Burns - Sidoti
Joseph Gomes - NOBLE Capital
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research
Hale Holden - Barclays
William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the ACCO Brands First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to hand over to Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Christopher McGinnis

Good morning, and welcome to the ACCO Brands first quarter 2024 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands Corporation. Tom will provide an overview of our first quarter results and update you on our 2024 priorities. Also speaking today is Deb O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide greater detail on our first quarter results and update you on our outlook for the full year 2024 and the second quarter.

We will then open the line for questions. Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of accobrands.com. When speaking about our results, we may refer to adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude amortization and restructuring costs, non-cash goodwill impairment charges and other non-recurring items and unusual tax items and adjustments to reflect the estimated annual tax rate on quarterly earnings.

Schedules of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly

Recommended For You

About ACCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News