Economic Moats: Switching Costs And The Network Effect

May 03, 2024 2:15 PM ET
Summary

  • High switching costs make it difficult, costly, or both for customers to switch from one supplier to another.
  • Many software and service-related companies benefit from high switching costs; Automatic Data Processing is enmeshed in companies’ payroll systems, and Thompson Reuters offers subscription services to legal and accounting departments.
  • Companies in commodity sectors or those offering undifferentiated products, such as basic materials, some traditional manufacturing, and some energy companies, don’t benefit much from network effects.

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Following last week's article describing the concept of economic moat, we now look at switching costs and the network effect. Both are competitive advantages that protect a company, in other words, that contribute to that company's economic moat.

