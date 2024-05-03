AMD: Too Late And Too Little In The AI Game

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.44K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. continues to underperform in both stock performance and financial performance, as Nvidia takes the lead in the generative AI race and Intel in the x86 CPU race.
  • With the gaming segment still reporting elevated inventory channels and slower IoT/ automotive recovery in the embedded segment, we are uncertain about AMD's intermediate term prospects.
  • While the consensus forward estimates remain moderately positive, it appears that its AI chip offerings are likely to remain a far second moving forward, along with Intel.
  • With AMD consistently charting lower highs/ lower lows over the past two months, we believe that it may be more prudent to observe its movement/ execution for a little longer, resulting in our Hold rating.

Female track runner lagging behind

John M Lund Photography Inc

We previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in February 2024, discussing its overly premium growth valuations and inflated stock price, which we concluded offered interested investors a minimal margin of safety.

With the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.44K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News