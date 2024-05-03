zorazhuang

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is a semiconductor company offering an interesting proposition for value investors who want some exposure to the upside of artificial intelligence while maintaining a fundamental margin of safety, if they're willing to take on some geopolitical risks. Given the surge of money into AI stocks, it would be hard to put together a list of AI value stocks, at least using normal value investing criteria. But UMC could be one.

Investment Thesis

UMC is currently available much cheaper than I would expect to see a semiconductor company trading, and I believe there are two reasons for that. First, they don't make semiconductors used in the GPUs that are being bought up to fuel AI growth. Second, being headquartered in Taiwan presents geopolitical risks with a lot of speculation over a possible invasion by China in the coming years.

There are three main ideas that push back on that narrative. First, there will still be plenty of demand for the semiconductors that United Microelectronics manufactures outside the artificial intelligence space. Second, there are avenues towards expansion in the AI direction that UMC is undertaking, and I believe the market has overlooked that. Finally, we can compare UMC to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) as it pertains to valuations in the face of geopolitical risks. While UMC is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 11.5, TSM is garnering a ratio north of 27.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, these companies used to move more in lock-step on P/E ratio. Taiwan Semiconductor is back to a pre-COVID level multiple, much higher than its average over the 2014 to 2020 range. United Microelectronics, on the other hand, is stuck below its 2014 to 2020 range.

This tells me the market is relatively comfortable with the geopolitical risks, and the difference here has a lot to do with the perception of chip demand due to artificial intelligence.

While it's a bit harder to account for due to those risks of tensions between China and Taiwan escalating, we can also take a look at a comparison to Intel Corporation (INTC) - a semiconductor manufacturer that's launching AI chips in 2024.

Data by YCharts

Even with Intel losing money for a stretch in 2023, the excitement over breaking into the AI market has garnered it a large expansion in its P/E multiple. I don't expect to see UMC trading at multiples in the 25x to 30x range like TSM and INTC, but something in the 15x to 20x range seems reasonable if they're able to grab some of the AI markets they believe they can address.

About UMC

United Microelectronics was founded in 1980 as the first semiconductor company in Taiwan and the first integrated circuit company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. They're a leading global semiconductor foundry, with 12 fabs located across Asia and around 20,000 global employees. They maintain offices in Taiwan, the United States, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Europe.

Value Stock Fundamentals

United Microelectronics currently has a strong margin of safety found in its balance sheet. The company is trading at about 1.63 times tangible book value as of its most recent earnings filing, and has found support anytime it dropped below 1.6 times tangible book value over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

The company also has a strong earnings yield of 9.00% at its Friday closing price of $7.79, and while earnings have pulled back from 2022 highs, the trend of earnings growth over the last five years is still strong.

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet shows a conservatively run company with minimal debt, and a current ratio of 2.32. So there are no concerns about the short-term financial soundness of UMC.

Finally, the company does return value to shareholders. The forward dividend yield is more than 6% at current exchange rates, with a $0.46 dividend this year, and UMC has maintained dividend growth over time.

Data by YCharts

So from a value investing standpoint, UMC has plenty of the attributes we are looking for. Now, let's consider why it's cheap at the moment.

Macro Headwinds

UMC has been dealing with similar headwinds to a lot of manufacturing companies. After the supply chain nightmares during the pandemic, many buyers stockpiled inventory - which put a damper on demand once the supply chain stabilized. That seems to be normalizing across most industries this year, but UMC is still feeling the brunt of a slowdown in auto manufacturing. UMC President Jason Wang addressed it on the company's most recent earnings call.

As for the automotive industrial segment, demand remains muted, as the pace of inventory digestion has been slower than anticipated. While we still expect some lingering impact on macro uncertainties and cost headwinds in the near term, UMC will continue to invest in technology, capacity, and people to ensure UMC is ready to capture the next phase of growth driven by 5G and AI innovations.

Wang said that UMC believes automotive demand for semiconductors will remain soft in the second quarter, but should return to a healthier level in the last half of the year.

As with any investment, there's always the risk those projections don't pan out, and if so, the company could be in for lackluster earnings going forward. I believe that's already more than accounted for given the cheap fundamental price for UMC, so I believe investors are being well-compensated for taking on that risk.

Geopolitical Risks

I previously owned UMC and sold over a growing fear of a potentially imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan, having opened the position on November 15, 2022, at $7.65 and exited on May 10, 2023, at $8.06. However, I believe the debt crisis in the Chinese economy has significantly reduced that risk.

An invasion would be economically catastrophic for all parties involved, with Taiwan taking the hardest hit, but China suffering immensely as well. Bloomberg modeled two scenarios in January, a full-blown invasion that draws the United States in and a blockade.

Bloomberg Economics

As you can see, a blockade would throw China into a significant recession (if not worse), while an invasion would be likely to trigger an economic depression. It's difficult to imagine that China currently has the appetite for that kind of economic hit when it already has its hands full with a crisis.

United States President Joe Biden spoke about the impact of China's economic situation on any potential invasion during a trip to Asia in September and seems to have a similar assessment (and presumably quite a bit of intel and expertise to base it on).

"I think it's less likely to cause that kind of conflict, I don't, anyway, I just think that there are other things on leaders minds, and they respond to what's needed at the time," Biden said.

"I don't think this is going to cause China to invade Taiwan," Reuters reported Biden saying." As a matter of fact, the opposite, probably doesn't have the same capacity that it had before.

Potential Upside: UMC as an AI Value Stock?

UMC isn't at the top of anyone's list of AI stocks, but I believe the market is overlooking the growth potential in that regard. To be clear, I'm not suggesting that UMC might see returns to the likes of Nvidia, nor am I suggesting that they figure to dominate the space. However, there aren't many opportunities to find AI value stocks, and one would expect them to have impressive returns when compared to value stocks with less intriguing upside potential.

Jason Wang, the company's president, said on the most recent earnings call that he expects UMC to benefit from the next step in the proliferation of artificial intelligence: edge AI applications.

Well, at this point, while the recent focus of AI chips has been on the most advanced computational chips to run the AI model, and the chips will require handling data transmission, and the power management are also equally important. And so UMC's focus is on those two areas. The data transmission has slowed the power management. Specifically, the AI server will need a high-speed IO chip and memory controller to handle the data transmission and the power management IC for every computing and memory unit to optimize power consumption. Similarly, technology offering from 55 nanometers, 12 nanometers, specialty technology, non-biotype memory, 3D IC, they are all well suited for edge AI applications, such as wearable, smartphones, etc. So in that our solution will offer to enable those edge AI devices to achieve the optimal balance among comp performance, form factor, power efficiency, and we'll continue to work closely with the customers, bring those innovative edge AI solution to the market.

Wang said that he believes the addressable market for United Microelectronics within the AI semiconductor market will be between 10% and 20%. That catalyst may not kick in this year, but Wang said discussions with customers have begun.

Most of the focus today is running the computation chips for the AI modules today. So we have a very small exposure there. But we do expect the edge AI will start coming in. And there are some projects that we have in discussion with customers. They all have a very high expectation the market will take out soon. But I don't have any specific to say. We do project those application or those features will be used in the edge AI in the next few years and that will probably represent 10% to 20%. It could be even higher. But at this point, we project about 10% to 20% of the AI.

Having that exposure means that UMC has an avenue to enjoy some growth expected as a result of artificial intelligence. If that plays out, UMC should turn out to be a great bargain at current prices. It remains to be seen how much of that 10% to 20% of the AI market that's addressable they can actually bring in, but it's a significant amount of revenue that they'll be able to pursue.

It's not clear to me whether UMC has any competitive advantages in addressing this market, but a few things give me confidence that they'll be able to compete and win at least some market share. First, the company's projections on their recent earnings call for single-digit growth in a year in which they expect their addressable market to remain flat indicating that they expect to outperform their competitors, so they are confident that they do have some competitive advantages. We can also see from the chart below that while their return on invested capital is not as strong as Taiwan Semiconductor's, it is significantly better than Intel's - another semiconductor company trying to break into the artificial intelligence semiconductor space. These higher returns on invested capital should be indicative of a competitive advantage.

Data by YCharts

Given UMC's current valuation, I view this as something of a "free roll." I don't think the AI potential is properly factored into the current stock price, so any upside here is a cherry on top for a value investor who is already getting a good bargain.

Potential Catalyst: Positive Cyclical Turn

As mentioned above, UMC is facing some headwinds - especially in the auto industry. But those are expected to ease towards the back half of the year, and UMC does expect growth in its own business, despite projecting the semiconductor market to be flat this year. On that recent earnings call, UMC projected low single-digit growth in wafer shipments for the company in 2024.

As those headwinds ease naturally, UMC should resume growth in earnings and begin to realize a higher valuation. It seems that the ongoing headwinds are baked in, and the lack of clarity on exactly when they'll ease may be holding the price down - which presents an opportunity for long-term investors.

I don't consider myself an expert on auto-market cycles, but as an investor, I'm comfortable with UMC's guidance. I'm also confident in saying that even if the turnaround is slower than they suggest, it'll return to normal levels at some point in the next few years because I cannot fathom auto demand just going away. Given the low price on this stock, I'm happy with it returning to normal in a few years if that's how it plays out - of course, sooner is better.

UMC Price Target

I'm generally not too worried about nailing an exact exit price when I open a position. I'm looking to identify stocks that are trading well below their fair value and exit when they are within a range that seems reasonable to me. I'll weigh a few data points in deciding. In this case, one will be what transpires for UMC in the artificial intelligence space. If they're able to enjoy a lot of growth as a result, the price target would obviously move up significantly.

But based on the immediate situation, I'll be looking at some of their historical ranges of valuation. UMC has traded above a price-to-tangible book value ratio of about 2.75 for around a year within the last five years, so that's one data point. That would currently peg a reasonable valuation of around $13.09.

Data by YCharts

I also like to look at the price-to-earnings ratios over the last few years, and we can see that United Microelectronics has gotten a multiple of more than 20 for extended periods of time.

Data by YCharts

Using that as a guidepost gives us a target of $14.02. These numbers seem pretty reasonable to me, so for now, I'll re-evaluate the situation if UMC gets above $13.

I expect UMC to benefit from stronger sentiment in the market that moves it back towards the higher range of its past multiples if or when any of the upside catalysts play out, given past history. This should play out due to either a resumption of earnings growth once the cyclical markets turn in UMC's favor, or a realization that they are lined up to benefit from AI.

Once they're out of the woods on the macro headwinds, I expect earnings to remain stable at worst, given their track record of stable earnings before 2020, and increased demand in semiconductors industry-wide moving forward, with projections that the sector could grow by around 7 percent according to McKinsey.

Conclusion

It appears that UMC is offering long-term value investors a great opportunity at current prices. I am giving it a buy rating, and will continue to monitor news about the company's potential in the edge AI market, as well as news on the geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China. Absent any significant developments in those areas, I'm looking for UMC to get into the $13 to $14 range.

There's also the risk that demand in the auto manufacturing sector takes longer to come around, which would make this investment take longer to pay off - but that doesn't bother me as a long-term investor. One way or another, this market should turn in time, and I expect UMC to benefit when it does and recover to higher valuations. UMC's existing relationships within this sector will still be there when demand increases, so this seems to be a matter of patient investors waiting it out.

If UMC fails to capitalize on the opportunities in artificial intelligence, that could also limit the upside and leave investors relying on the cyclical recovery. However, given that I believe most of the downside is already priced in, I believe the margin of safety is quite strong as long as geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan don't significantly heat up.