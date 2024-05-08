Eagle Point Income Issues 3rd Term Preferred Stock

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article discusses three Term Preferreds issued by Eagle Point Income Company, focusing on their investment objectives and portfolio composition.
  • Eagle Point Income Management is the advisor for EIC, which has over $9 billion in assets under management.
  • The three Term Preferreds have a high likelihood of repayment and offer yields and YTC that can be compared to a 15+% yield for common stockholders.
  • While all rate a Buy, my preference is EICC as it has the longest Call protection and maturity length.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

bald eagle swoops to catche fish in alaskan waters

floridastock

Introduction

After a series of articles on preferred stocks that reviewed numerous issuers and both fixed- and floating-rate choices, I thought some attention to fixed income options with maturity dates should be back on my radar as I have several

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities. Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts to provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds. Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might affect their long-term strategy.

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
8.07K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EICA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EIC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EIC
--
EICA
--
EICB
--
EICC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News