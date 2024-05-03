PM Images

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals. The fund certainly manages to accomplish this task quite well right now, as its 11.61% yield is quite a bit higher than many of its peers. We can see this here:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.61% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.04% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.94% Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 15.86% Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 13.99% abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 18.38% Click to enlarge

I will admit that the classification of the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is appropriate. The fund does invest in senior loans and other floating-rate securities, but it also maintains an allocation to traditional fixed-rate income-producing securities as well. The fund alters its weighting to the two security types based on management’s perception of the direction of interest rates. After all, floating-rate securities are usually better holdings when interest rates are rising, but traditional fixed-rate securities can outperform during periods of falling interest rates.

The Federal Reserve’s comments on Wednesday certainly suggest that interest rates will be kept “higher for longer,” although it also implied that it was uncomfortable with the ten-year U.S. Treasury (US10Y) trading with a near-5% yield and that it should be significantly lower. This might imply that floating-rate securities are better holdings right now, since investors in the market would be foolish to be purchasing long-term U.S. Treasuries with sub-5% yields given current inflation rates. As such, the market may be unwilling to drive U.S. Treasury prices up much from their current level. This will not be especially good for long-dated fixed-rate assets, since the Federal Reserve also stated its reluctance to buy up U.S. Treasury securities itself.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in late October. The bond market since that time has been interesting, as there were two months of rapidly rising bond prices and falling yields, followed by roughly four months of the opposite. Bond prices are down year-to-date, but they are still a bit higher than last year’s lowest level (highest yield). As such, we might expect that this fund has delivered a reasonable performance since the previous article was published, but nothing fantastic:

This is, admittedly, a much stronger performance than we would have expected. As we can clearly see here, the shares of the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund have managed to beat both investment-grade bonds (AGG) and junk bonds (JNK) by quite a lot. The fund’s leverage would ordinarily allow it to outperform both of these funds when bond prices are rising, but this is still a remarkable performance. It does seem likely that it will appeal to any investor who is focused on income, even though these investors are sometimes willing to sacrifice a bit of performance in exchange for income. It is always nice when we can get both, though, and that certainly appears to be the case here.

However, as I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund paid out over the period from October 30, 2023, to today, we see that investors in the fund earned a whopping 21.49% total return:

Once again, we see that the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund managed to outperform both of the major domestic bond indices over the period. This is perhaps not very surprising, as debt-focused closed-end funds almost always outperform indices tracking the same assets over an extended period. This is because closed-end funds employ leverage that allows them to boast substantially higher yields than most bond indices. Over time, the high yields add up to a lot of extra money for investors. We will discuss this later in this article.

As is probably expected, considering that six months have passed since my previous article on this fund was published, a great many things have changed. The most important of these changes is that the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund released its semi-annual report for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. This is nice as it will give us a good update on how well the fund is covering its distributions, so we will want to pay special attention to this document over the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. This makes a great deal of sense given the fund’s strategy, which the website explains in great detail:

The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund primarily invests in senior loans, high yield corporate debt, and collateralized loan obligation debt. The Fund may invest without limitation in instruments rated below investment grade but no more than 30% in investments rated CCC/Caa or lower at the time of investment (or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its Managed Assets in collateralized loan obligation debt securities. The Fund uses leverage.

As stated in the introduction and as we can see here, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund invests its assets in a combination of floating-rate and fixed-rate debt securities with the goal of generating the highest income and total return that it can for its investors. The semi-annual report states that the fund had the following asset allocation on January 31, 2024:

Security Type % of Total Assets Variable Rate Senior Loan Interests 74.5% Corporate Bonds 19.3% Common Stocks 1.4% Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities 1.1% Warrants 0.3% Money Market Fund 3.4% Click to enlarge

The website provides an updated allocation chart that shows the fund’s asset weightings as of March 31, 2024:

Clearly, we can see that this fund is currently weighted towards floating-rate securities. It may have increased its allocation to fixed-rate securities during the months of February and March, though, depending on what exactly the asset-backed securities consist of. We can see this in the fact that the fund’s allocation to senior loans dropped a bit from January 31, 2024, to March 31, 2024, while, at the same time, its allocation to corporate bonds increased. Senior loans are variable-rate securities and corporate bonds are fixed-rate securities, so we can see that the movement of assets from senior loans to corporate bonds increased the fund’s weighting to fixed-rate securities during that two-month period.

However, the composition of the asset-backed securities could alter this statement depending on what these securities are. First, we see that the fund’s weighting to asset-backed securities increased from January 31, 2024, to March 31, 2024. The semi-annual report states that all the asset-backed securities that the fund had at the end of January were floating-rate collateralized loan obligations:

We can see that these are floating-rate securities by looking at the stated coupon rates, which are all a spread above a reference rate. If we assume that all the new asset-backed securities that the fund purchased during February and March 2024 to increase its allocation to this security type were similar collateralized loan obligations, then it appears that the fund mostly just sold some floating-rate loans to purchase floating-rate collateralized loan obligations. The fund did still increase its allocation to junk bonds, but not to a huge degree.

Overall, it still looks like this fund is favoring floating-rate securities over fixed-rate ones. This works pretty well with the Federal Reserve’s recent comments that make a strong case for favoring high-yielding short-term securities over anything with a multi-year maturity and coupon payments. This also works well with my outlook on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy over the remainder of this year, which I outlined in a recent article. In short, for right now, a strong case can be made for favoring floating-rate securities over fixed-rate securities for anyone investing in the debt markets. The managers of this fund appear to agree, which is very nice to see.

Curiously, though, the fund has decreased its exposure to floating-rate securities substantially since the last time that we discussed it. In the previous article, I shared a chart that showed the asset allocation of the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund as of September 30, 2023. As of that date, the fund had 16.2% of its assets invested in fixed-rate junk bonds and 80.5% of its assets invested in senior loans:

Asset Type September 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Change Senior Loans 80.5% 72.2% -8.3% Corporate Bonds 16.2% 19.7% +3.5% Common Stocks 1.2% 0.7% -0.5% Cash & Equivalents 0.7% 4.7% +4.0% Warrants 0.6% 0.3% -0.3% Asset-Backed Securities 0.4% 2.9% +2.5% Net Other Assets -0.3% -0.4% -0.1% Click to enlarge

We can see a huge decline in senior loans with corresponding increases in corporate bonds, cash, and asset-backed securities. Overall, this tells us that the fund has increased its exposure to fixed-rate assets. After all, cash and money market securities are basically floating-rate, as are asset-backed securities (assuming the securities that the fund purchased were all collateralized loan obligations). The increase in corporate bonds increases the fund’s weight towards fixed-rate assets, though, as its allocation should have stayed static or declined if it was not trying to increase the fixed-rate allocation.

However, we can still see that the fixed-rate allocation of the fund is still under 20%. As such, the fund is a bit less protected against further increases in interest rates (or simply a failure to cut interest rates this year) than it was back in October, it still appears to be just fine. Risk-averse investors should appreciate this due to the simple fact that floating-rate securities do not experience price changes due to interest rate movements. I have shown this in numerous previous articles.

As mentioned in the quote above, and at various points throughout this article, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund invests in junk-rated debt. It is not only traditional bonds that are junk-rated, either, as I explained in my previous article on this fund:

The fund’s description of its strategy from the webpage suggests that the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund maintains a significant position in junk-rated debt. As we just saw though, the fund’s allocation to traditional fixed-rate bonds of any sort is less than 20%. However, most senior loans tend to be made to below investment-grade entities. This is because these securities transfer the interest rate risk from the investor to the borrower. A company that is able to obtain fixed-rate funding will normally do so rather than take on interest rate risk itself. Thus, we can expect that most of this fund’s assets will be invested in securities that have below-investment-grade credit ratings.

The fund’s website provides a chart showing the credit ratings of the securities that were held by the fund on March 31, 2024. Here it is:

Nuveen Investments

An investment-grade security is anything that has a BBB or higher rating, so clearly this confirms that the majority of the fund’s assets are invested in junk-rated securities. After all, only 10.7% of total assets are invested in investment-grade securities. The fund has actually improved the credit quality of its portfolio since our previous discussion, however. We can see this by comparing the chart above to the one provided in the previous article:

Credit Rating September 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 % Change BBB 10.8% 10.7% -0.1% BB 36.8% 44.4% +7.6% B 46.2% 37.3 -8.9% CCC 5.0% 4.9% -0.1% CC 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% C 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Not Rated 1.2% 2.8% +1.6% Click to enlarge

(All figures are as a percentage of total assets).

We immediately see that the fund’s allocation to BB-rated securities increased over the interim period. Meanwhile, its allocation to everything rated B or lower was reduced. This tells us that the fund has generally redirected its money from riskier, lower-rated securities to higher-rated ones. The wildcard here, of course, is that we have no way of knowing exactly what the quality of the unrated securities might be. However, it is relatively difficult to believe that the fund’s management is investing in highly risky assets, given the apparent risk-off movement across the rest of the portfolio. As such, these securities are probably similar to BB or B-rated securities in terms of credit risk. If that is the case, then the 1.6% increase in these securities is not sufficient to change the overall dynamic here. In short, it appears that the fund is reducing its credit risks as much as possible without switching to investment-grade debt. This is something that any risk-averse investor can probably appreciate.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it receives from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and using those borrowed funds to purchase debt securities. As long as the yield of the purchased securities is higher than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money then the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to keep in mind that this strategy is much less effective today with borrowing rates at 6% than it was two years ago when borrowing rates were effectively 0%. This is because the difference between the borrowing rate and the yield of the purchased securities is going to be much less than it used to be. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I do not generally like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 38.03% of its assets. Obviously, this is well above the one-third of assets that we would prefer to see as a maximum level for any fund. However, the fund’s current level of leverage is slightly below the 38.81% level that it had at the time of our previous discussion.

As I stated in the previous discussion about this fund:

I am not as concerned about this fund’s leverage being over the one-third maximum as I would be with an equity closed-end fund. This is because most of the assets held by this fund are floating-rate securities and, as we have seen the market price of floating-rate securities does not vary very much.

Thus, funds that invest in floating-rate securities can usually carry a higher level of leverage than most other funds because their assets are not particularly volatile. As is the case with margin loans to purchase stock, the biggest risks of using leverage revolve around asset volatility.

It is still possible for a fund like this one to get into trouble due to the overuse of leverage, though, so let us compare it with its peers to determine how reasonable it is:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund 38.03% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund 35.12% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 20.27% Carlyle Credit Income Fund 34.00% Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund 20.98% abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund 28.72% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data).

This is, admittedly, a bit concerning as the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is more leveraged than any of its peers. This could be a sign that the fund is using more leverage than is healthy given its strategy, which exposes its investors to an excessive amount of risk compared to its peers. While this could certainly benefit this fund, the fact that this one has most of its assets tied up in securities that are relatively stable in terms of price does mean that the benefits that it derives from its use of leverage are less than those of a pure fixed-rate bond fund.

The fund’s leverage is probably okay here, considering that its assets should be relatively non-volatile. However, the risks here are still greater than those of its peers, so potential investors should keep that in mind before purchasing shares of the fund.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a high level of current income. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0540 per share ($0.648 per share annually). This gives it a reasonably attractive 11.61% yield at the current price. The fund’s distribution has unfortunately not been especially consistent over the years:

CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund’s distribution has varied considerably over the years, with numerous raises and cuts. As I explained in the previous article:

That is, to put it mildly, an enormous degree of variation that is more than we typically see in closed-end funds. It does make a certain amount of sense considering that interest rates can have a significant effect on this fund’s ability to generate investment returns. The overall strength of the economy also has a significant impact, as it affects default rates and similar things.

We have a very recent document available to us that can be used to analyze the fund’s ability to afford its current distribution. As mentioned earlier, the most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period that ended on January 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us at the time of our previous discussion on this fund, so it should be able to give us a good idea of how well this fund managed to earn money for its investors during the volatile market conditions that existed in the second half of 2023.

For the six-month period that ended on January 31, 2024, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund received $1,034,803 in dividends and $58,990,917 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. We combine this with a small amount of income that was received from other sources to arrive at a total investment income of $60,637,284 for the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $38,739,833 available to shareholders. That was, unfortunately, not sufficient to cover the $43,055,950 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

The fund did manage to make up the difference through capital gains, however. For the six-month period, it reported net realized losses of $13,392,407, but these were more than offset by net unrealized gains totaling $29,761,999. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $12,053,475 after accounting for all inflows and outflows in the period.

We can see that the fund did manage to cover its distribution overall, which was a significant improvement over the prior-year period. For the full-year period that ended on July 31, 2023, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund experienced a net asset decline of $37,073,016 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. It is nice to see that the fund appears to have resolved this problem.

Unfortunately, we can also see that the fund only managed to cover its distributions for the first half of the fiscal year due to unrealized capital gains. This is not necessarily sustainable, and in fact, the fund has apparently failed to cover its distributions fully during the second half of the current fiscal year. We can see this here:

Barchart

That chart shows the fund’s net asset value from January 31, 2024, until today. In short, this shows us how well the fund has performed during the second half of the 2024 fiscal year. As we can clearly see, its net asset value has declined slightly over the period. This tells us that the fund has paid out slightly more than it managed to earn from its investment portfolio since the closing date of the report. This could be problematic if it continues, although so far, the undistributed gains from the first half of the fiscal year are still sufficient to cover the difference. Overall, the fund’s net asset value is up since July 31, 2023:

Barchart

Overall, it does not appear that this fund is over-distributing. It should be able to sustain its distribution unless something surprising happens. An obvious example of such a surprise would be a rapid reduction of interest rates in response to a financial crisis that occurs within the next few months. That scenario seems unlikely in the extreme, so everything should be okay here.

Valuation

The Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is currently trading at a 5.42% discount on net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 6.07% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month, so today’s price looks reasonable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund appears to be a good way for income-focused investors to obtain a high yield from their assets right now. The fund is currently positioned for a “higher for longer” environment, which is probably a pretty good thing given recent inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s comments on Wednesday. The fund will likely not be too adversely impacted in the event of rate hikes, given the high proportion of floating-rate securities in its portfolio. The distribution also appears to be sustainable as long as rates stay at their current levels.

The major negative here is that the fund employs considerably more leverage than its peers, which makes it a bit riskier. However, for the most part, the fund appears pretty good and should satisfy most income seekers.

