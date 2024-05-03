aldra/iStock via Getty Images

I call them "the Faker's Dozen." Like bakers do, I'll count to 13 here. Below I cite 13 securities that have taken investors on a wild ride, and to me represent a strong message to investors. Not about which ones to buy or sell "right now" as so much of the publishing business does, and thus so many investors now behave. This list is a set of examples too numerous to just be a few isolated cases. They signal that modern markets behave differently, and any holding for any investor can be subject to the Faker's Dozen treatment at any time. Just look at reactions to this quarter's earnings announcements. They are all over the place. Frankly, it is a good argument for ETFs to hedge the volatility a bit, but that's another article for another time.

What is fair? Not what it used to be.

What price is "fair” for a stock or ETF? Many investors put a lot of well-intentioned effort into trying to figure this out. Ratings are issued in bulk by thousands of people, from big firms to solo artists. Yet for three years, the average stock has gone nowhere, and the stock market has pivoted toward being more of a casino than I've ever seen in 38 years in the profession.

As a result, I have come to the view that investors spend too much time thinking they can tell the market how to think, and playing by the old rules. But modern markets have changed. Any investor that doesn't realize that had best keep up. Because the market doesn't care what any of us think. And the sooner investors start to chill on the arrogance, up the humility, and spend more energy on what prices do instead of what they "should" do, the better off they'll be.

There are a lot of new realities, and traditional but now faulty assumptions, that are likely to cause significant financial pain for many self-directed investors. The same thing applies to investment advisors who are relying on the old way of doing things. As they say, that 60/40 portfolio isn't going to fix itself! The one in charge needs to fix it, and not blame others.

If this sounds brash or even angry, it is not intended to be. This is an article that summarizes what I've learned from nearly 2,000 comments I've received on my Seeking Alpha articles over the past 18 months. I have replied to well over 95% of them. The only ones I don't respond to are when the commenter is not discussing or debating, but trolling. And, when I see two or more commenters having a discussion among themselves, as I sit back and enjoy the banter of others, spurred by something I wrote. Nice!

To recap, here's what I think is different:

1. Algorithms move stock prices in ways that dilute the effectiveness of traditional, fundamental/valuation equity analysis. It does not make it irrelevant by any means. But it is simply not as reliable as it used to be.

2. The reason for that is because in this new era of inflation, massive deficits and uncomfortably high interest rates (for governments, corporations and consumers, not well-heeled investors), markets get whipsawed frequently and are more volatile.

3. The S&P 500, thanks to the massive adoption of indexed strategies, is now heavily influenced by a relatively small number of stocks. Consider this: over the past five years the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up about $200 a share. 50% of that came from these seven stocks (Alphabet/Google has two share classes).

4. Investing has gone mainstream, in a way that we long-termers could never have imagined. Before CNBC debuted in the mid-1990s, investing was not front of mind for most people. Today, it is more popular than ever. That's a great thing. But it changes the way markets work, what they reward, and over what time frames. For instance, the deep drawdowns of early 2020 and the 2022 debacle for stocks and bonds leave the average stock among the top 1,000 up 32% cumulatively in five years. But what a roller coaster ride it was to get there!

It remains to be seen which of these contemporary trends are evolutionary and which are just passing phases. My guess is the former, and that this is the market we now have. As a result, yearning for the one we used to have, where buying "great businesses," doing the Rip Van Winkle dance (sleeping) for 5-10 years and waking up with a fortune, while still quite possible, is likely to be much more of a challenge.

What I'm doing about this shift in what modern markets reward, and how they move

I've adapted by simplifying my investment process and by shortening my "evaluation horizon" for what I buy and sell. In other words, while everything I buy is something I hope will be a long-term hold, few turn out that way, because to me, a big part of risk management is prioritizing "batting average" (lots of winning positions over the holding period, which is more often months than years, even though I'll come back to the same names over and over again). I am less likely to seek a "homerun" by investing a large portion of my portfolio in anything with the expectation I will own it for a very long time. T-bill ETFs have been the exception to that rule the past two years, for reasons that should be obvious.

Some of these are simply good examples of what I noted above, how markets have changed since the pandemic, in terms of how some securities trade. In other cases, as I'll indicate, some high flyers are currently set up for potentially severe declines. As such, investors would be wise to monitor their position sizes in these.

As for buy/sell/hold, as I've noted before, I don't think that way. As I view modern markets, ANY investment can go up at ANY time. So can these, beyond what they've already accomplished.

However, my chart work and the tendency of modern investment market gravity makes these stocks vulnerable. I lived through and invested professionally through the Dot-Com Bubble (2000-2003) and yes, this seems a lot like it.

The "Fakers Dozen": 13 securities too volatile to put a "fair value" on, so I'll tread carefully

I'll simply chart and/or describe these and provide brief comments on each.

DXYZ

I wrote about closed end fund Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) recently, and it is still an active topic in the comments section, so I thank the editing team at Seeking Alpha for letting me include it in this article so soon after my initial report on it, just as it debuted.

That first article was clear about two things: I'm intrigued by the potential to have a piece of those companies at the "tail" end of my portfolio, no different than when people allocate a few percent to Bitcoin or Gold. DXYZ fits right in with my "take big shots with small amounts of money" approach that has guided me for decades. I said I'd try a 0.5% position, and I'll probably add another 0.5% of my portfolio to it at some point. That will average my cost way down since I paid a king's ransom for it a month ago, versus where it has fallen to. But since the goal stated then was to consider up to a 5% position, I could hypothetically add the other 9/10 of that target position, and my cost would shrink down to near DXYZ's current price.

But there's too much chaos around this name, and it acts like a meme stock. In reality, this should be the very longest-term hold in my portfolio by a factor of many, many years. I'll watch and see what develops. Frankly, more important to me at this juncture is that the market is currently in "risk-off" mode. So DXYZ, a brand new closed end fund with insider selling and a portfolio yet to be rounded out (it targets 100 stocks, and is about 20-25 names short as of last announcement), is not something that is going to occupy much of my time, if any, for a while.

DJT

Ah, the initials of our 45th commander in chief, and the media company that bears his name. When I first hear "DJT" I thought there was a new transportation ETF based on the Dow Jones Transports Index, which has the same symbol, but it is not a ticker symbol, it is an index. Like $SPX versus SPY for the S&P 500 and one of its clone ETFs.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) has been a wild ride and as opposed to my very overpriced tiny position buy with DXYZ, I owned put options on DJT when it traded north of $75. That's just a trade in lieu of a short position, since I don't short stocks, I use options, sometimes with many months to expiration, so it acts more like a short equity position. In the case of this one, it is clear there's not much business at the core of it, but ask the GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) fans if that matters. Modern markets, right? I'm done experimenting with this one and will quit while I'm ahead.

But between this one and DXYZ, April has been an eye-opening month for an investor like me that rarely entertains situations like these two. But I believe in having a small but potential "parabolic winners" segment of my overall portfolio (about 2-3% of the total), and it is literally an "all things considered" basket.

NVDA, AMD, SMCI, AVGO

Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Broadcom (AVGO) are great companies with a powerful secular theme... but is it already priced in? I think so. Does that mean I'd dump 100% of them if I owned them? Not likely, since guessing when the joy ride for these remarkably overvalued stocks ends is a guessing game. Sure, my chart work reveals some major cracks, and I had my best day of 2024 sort of by surprise. That Friday when NVDA fell 10% and I owned put options galore. However, those puts were struck months out, and my position size was very low because they were so expensive. I also owned some of NVDS, an 1.25x inverse ETF that is essentially short NVDA. My point is that I was willing to wait around several months at least for the price to fade away from its ascent toward $1,000, which it fell short of.

Seeking Alpha

But when modern markets give you a gift like that, there's time for "long term investing" with the other 99% of the portfolio. And another few hundred points lower, these could all look more attractive than they do currently. And those Seeking Alpha Valuation Grades will help guide me, at least indicating when I can pay more attention to the charts to find a potential long-term bottom. I just don't know what year that will be!

I'll take a "timeout" here to explain that this is not a trading strategy, per se. It is a key piece of my larger investment process: identify areas of extreme overvaluation. I'm no Jim Chanos, (famous short seller), but part of my defense-first mindset means trying to profit from the eventual return to earth following excessive moves in stocks and ETFs. I don't short and options can be expensive sometimes, but this is strategic, not a swing trading strategy.

To me, it fits right in with the goal of my long-term investing. I don't want to see my portfolio drop 10%, much less 30% or more, every few years when the market forces decide selling pressure is going to overwhelm buying pressure. I am writing this on Wednesday, a day in which QQQ fell nearly 2% in two hours. Modern markets: adapt to them.

TSLA, RIVN

The baker in the proverbial baker's dozen looks at the ups and downs in Tesla's (TSLA) stock and says, "are you back again?" This is a yo-yo masquerading as a stock. Since October of 2020, 3 1/2 years ago, it is down. But not without a double and a halving during that time. I tend to stay away from this one because it trades on emotion and admiration for the founder, and promise for the future. But I prefer blue chip types, not potential blue chips. But that's just me.

That's the first chart below. The second is TSLA along with Rivian Automotive (RIVN), which IPO'd in November of 2021, just as the market was getting stretched. It sprinted from the IPO price of $78 to $180, a level it might not ever see again, much less regaining its IPO price.

Yet at the same time, true believers now have a stock selling under $10. I have not spent much time on it personally, but if I did, I'd look at like a leap call option with no option expiration date (unless it went to zero, of course). But just as with the rest of the Faker's Dozen, this one has thrilled some, stolen some hearts, and now sits down 90% from the end of 2021. There are a lot of stocks like that, just not many that have received the type of attention this and Tesla have.

And for good measure, I also included (not part of the Faker's Dozen) good old Ford Motor (F), which as you can see, has traded largely in sync with TSLA, just with a lot less volatility to get to the same place over 28 months. The point again: how are we supposed to assess "fair value" in situations like these? As a chartist and quant, it is not something I need to struggle with the way fundamental analysts do. But let's be clear: the markets don't work the same way, and adjusting process is unique to every investor. But many should, in whatever way pleases them.

WBA

The Faker's Dozen are not comprised entirely of high-flyers. Some might be considered "fallen angels," like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). This one showed up as "very cheap" in analysis I did covering a few years. And guess what? It just kept getting cheaper!

Shown below, for all those "long-term investors" who figured they could just buy and hold and collect a nice dividend year after year, who could blame them after 40 years of bliss. But markets evolve, companies change, and so does what the market rewards.

I've written repeatedly that I am a huge fan of the Seeking Alpha Quant Factor rating system and use it a lot with my stock selection. However, any system cannot be followed blindly. That methodology correctly assessed three years ago that WBA was not right, but the hold rating on the stock has lasted from $60 down to below $18 now. In three years.

ARKK

Oh, all the cool kids were in this ETF a few years ago, weren't they? The firm and its founder, Cathie Wood, have been living off of 2020 the way those my age will remember Elaine Garzarelli back during the dot-com bubble. Same idea, different generation. The media remembers the big winners, even long after they won. In the case of the New York Yankees of the 1950s or the 1990s, I get it.

But the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which represents the best and worst of active ETF management, has left those true believers from the start of 2020 down 10%. Or as the chart shows, $10,000 turned into about $30,000, and is now worth $9,000.

COIN

Coinbase (COIN), like many stocks in the cryptocurrency space, tends to float up and down with the price of Bitcoin. Perhaps one day, the entire Faker's Dozen will be crypto-oriented, the way dot-com stocks might have filled this list in 1999. Pets.com or Ask Jeeves, anyone?

In the case of COIN, its factor grades check all the boxes, except the one that tells the story of this crypto exchange business. Valuation is an F rating, and that might as well stand for "fragile" in describing the nature of trying to put a fair value on this one. Traders might love this one, and I've done a bit with it over the past year or so, as it regularly yo-yo's in price. But bottom line, we're three years in here, and COIN is down 30% in total from IPO. But that volatility, characteristic of a Faker's Dozen name, has been intoxicating, eh?

Seeking Alpha

TLT

You don't often see the type of picture shown below. We were always taught in the fund business that assets follow performance. But somehow, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which some mistake for being a "bond market proxy" and investors (or traders) piled in. This, despite the fact that it isolates its US Treasury Bond purchases to the 20-30 year part of the curve, which at times can be mistaken for having equity-like volatility.

Somehow, TLT has continued to be akin to a "name brand ETF" in bond investing, despite its nearly 40% drubbing as interest rates rose. There is certainly potential for long rates to continue higher, so we'll get to see how long the "fake" is still on. For what it is worth, this is one of my favorite tactical holdings, either through owning TLT or puts/calls on it, or by owning the opposite ETF, symbol TBF, which essentially shorts TLT. But I have a place for everything in my total portfolio plan, as I did when I managed other people's money for three decades. I just hope the "TLT mafia" truly knows what it owns.

SPY

Admit it: you never thought you'd see the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the first and largest ETF on the planet, in the Faker's Dozen! Technically and purposely, it is the 13th and final name on my list.

Why? This chart below is why. These are returns of SPY, a capitalization weighted index ETF, RSP which is the equal weighted S&P 500 ETF, and EQAL which is the same equal weighted concept but extended out to the largest 1,000 stocks.

For SPY investors, this has been a great period. 16 months of relative bliss. But I wonder how many investors in S&P 500 index funds are being "faked out" by thinking they own "the whole stock market" when in fact, 90-95% of the stocks don't matter. This might just be the biggest risk to the Baby Boomer generation, my generation. That is why I am pointing it out.

Summing it up: approach markets differently, and remember that trees don't grow to the sky

Indexation, algos and other forces make investing in public markets much more of a voting machine. The weighing machine part does not enter the picture as often. And complacency is everywhere, in my estimation.

The average top 1,000 stock is flat for three years. So most buy ratings are trash. But that’s always the focus with investors, it seems. As noted above, that should change, though I suspect it won't. Old habits fade slowly.

Those who recognize this evolution toward a more "casino-like" market reality will be better off, respect risk management and prioritize it. That's how I think long-term returns are earned the rest of this decade.

