Topline Summary

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) is a surprise for someone paying attention to IPOs in the biotech space. A lot of these companies go public to support the early development of a novel therapy, whereas CGON has stomped onto the public market with a pair of late-stage clinical trials on the verge of reading out. And they've commanded a hefty valuation from the market. In today's article, I want to explore the potential and risks associated with the company as it stands.

Pipeline Overview

Cretostimogene

The company's sole and main focus is the development of cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, an adenovirus designed to target, infect, and kill cancer cells by exploiting the upregulation of RB1, a gene widely recognized to be dysregulated in cancer.

There are many possible shots on goal for such an approach, but CGON has opted to focus first on treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), an area of unmet need due in part to the ongoing shortage of BCG, a bacteria-based immunotherapy that has served as the standard of care for high-risk disease for decades. There has been movement in the space, the most noteworthy of which being approval of ImmunityBio, Inc.'s (IBRX) Anktiva.

CGON is hoping to make cretostimogene available to treat both high-risk NMIBC (with or without prior exposure to BCG), as well as intermediate-risk NMIBC, for which no post-surgery therapy is currently recommended. The company has three studies ongoing:

BOND-003

This phase 3 study builds off the phase 2 BOND-002 study, which showed that cretostimogene monotherapy showed a 47% complete response rate at six months in patients with prior failure on two or more lines of therapy, including BCG.

An interim report of BOND-003 was presented at the 2023 Society of Urologic Oncology meeting, demonstrating a 75.7% complete response rate among patients with high-risk NMIBC with carcinoma in situ. A total of 74.4% of these responses endured for at least six months. Over half the patients experienced an adverse event to therapy, but none of these were grade 3 or higher.

Now, BOND-003 is continuing with the goal of extending therapy into a maintenance phase to assess how long clinical activity can be preserved. CGON also added a 70-patient cohort with papillary bladder cancer, enrolling in the US and Japan.

Updated findings from BOND-003 are anticipated at the AUA meeting on May 3. The company is going to hold a virtual investor event to go over these results after the market close on that day.

PIVOT-006

This phase 3 study began in December 2023, with the goal of assessing cretostimogene after tumor resection for intermediate-risk NMIBC. The treatment is being evaluated against observation, which is the current standard of care. No results have been posted to date on this study,

CORE-001

This phase 2 study is enrolling patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC to undergo treatment with a combination of cretostimogene and pembrolizumab. An interim readout of this trial at AUA 2023 showed that 85% of the 34 patients had a complete response at any time during the study. Almost all of these had been achieved by six months.

These findings suggest that the combined immunotherapies are highly active in the NMIBC setting, and CGON has announced that they will be providing an update to CORE-001 in a poster session at ASCO 2024.

Financial Overview

In their first annual report filed with the SEC, CGON held $194.1 million in current assets, including $8.3 million in cash and equivalents plus another $179.4 million in marketable securities. Quarterly operational expenses were not elaborated on, but for the fiscal year 2023 the company had $55.4 million in operational loss, driven mainly by the $45.8 million in R&D expenses.

After interest income and other expenses, the net loss for the year was $48.6 million. Given these figures, CGON has an estimated cash runway of approximately 3.5-4 years, assuming costs remain under control. More likely the runway will be shorter, since multiple phase 3 trials do not tend to get cheaper to run as time goes on.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Clinical pipeline tackling a new therapeutic niche

There have not been that many successes in the space of NMIBC management to date, and as alluded to in the pipeline section, nobody has managed to show a favorable risk/benefit for adjuvant therapy following resection of intermediate-risk disease. The high CR rates shown in the interim reports bode well for the company, which goes a long way toward explaining their sustained high market cap.

The complete response rates the company has presented so far are definitely encouraging, but I would like to emphasize that they're in a stage where success (and subsequent drug approval) are still not guaranteed. They're in a critical stage of maturation.

Risk - Operational runway likely to be smaller than estimated

CGON's finances look quite strong, but it is worth pointing out carefully that as costs rise to conduct important trials, their cash burn is going to begin to balloon. I would not be surprised if CGON is needing to head back to raise funds within about two years.

Granted, I'll concede that this is likely a relatively minor risk, since a company with a +$2 billion market cap has some room to do a small dilutive financing without catastrophic consequences for current shareholders.

Bottom Line Summary

For sure, I do get an air of ImmunityBio vibes from CGON, and that company has quickly proven its skeptics (myself included) quite wrong as they've executed on getting a bladder cancer treatment approved. Of course, IBRX has a number of other things feeding into its recent rally (including positive findings in lung cancer), but this ceiling of over $5 billion on the back of a bladder cancer approval is telling for what you might expect for CGON, assuming they're successful.

I do not say assuming lightly, either. A market cap exceeding $2 billion is generous for a clinical-stage biotech, and it will take some very positive results that justify pursuing approval to keep moving that needle higher. For that reason, I personally feel CGON is a "hold," because it's still going to take time for their studies to mature. If you're quite risk tolerant, then we've seen recently that a $5 billion valuation is not out of the question for these companies. They just need to show a bit more than what I've seen.