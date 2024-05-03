Slate Office REIT (SLTTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Slate Office REIT (OTC:SLTTF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Pyper - Investor Relations
Brady Welch - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Robert Armstrong - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities
Tom Callaghan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Slate Office REIT First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, May 3, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Pyper, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Pyper

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to the Q1 2024 conference call for Slate Office REIT. I am joined this morning by Brady Welch, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Robert Armstrong, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Evan Meister, Managing Director; Sarah Jane O'Shea, Vice President; Andrew Broad, Vice President; and Jeremy Kaupp, Vice President.

Before getting started, I would like to remind participants that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements and therefore, we ask you to review the disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements as well as non-IFRS measures. Both of which can be found in management’s discussion and analysis. You can visit Slate Office REIT’s website to access all of the REIT’s financial disclosure, including our Q1 2024 investor update, which is now available.

I will now hand over the call to Brady Welch for opening remarks.

Brady Welch

Thank you, Jen and hello everyone. I am pleased to report a number of operational, financial and transaction highlights from the first quarter. While the office sector continues to face headwinds, our team has remained focused on taking the necessary steps to position the REIT’s portfolio for long-term stability and growth through a focus on its balance sheet, value preservation and hands on asset management.

