Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.37K Followers

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christy McElroy - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets
Lisa Palmer - President and CEO
Mike Mas - Chief Financial Officer
Alan Roth - East Region President and COO
Nick Wibbenmeyer - West Region President and CIO

Conference Call Participants

Lizzy Doykan - Bank of America
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Viktor Fediv - Scotiabank
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho
Craig Mailman - Citi
Ki Bin Kim - Truist
Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan
Tayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
RJ Milligan - Raymond James
Anthony Powell - Barclays

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Regency Centers Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Christy McElroy, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Thank you. You may begin.

Christy McElroy

Good morning. And welcome to Regency Centers first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Mas, Chief Financial Officer; Alan Roth, East Region President and Chief Operating Officer; and Nick Wibbenmeyer, West Region President and Chief Investment Officer.

As a reminder, today’s discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company’s views of future business and financial performance, including forward earnings guidance and future market conditions.

They are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. It’s possible that actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements we may make.

Factors

Recommended For You

About REG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REG

Trending Analysis

Trending News