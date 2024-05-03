Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Dingerdissen - VP of IR and Treasurer
Christopher Franklin - President and CEO
Daniel Schuller - CFO
Mike Huwar - President, Gas Business

Conference Call Participants

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI
Davis Sunderland - Baird
Travis Miller - Morningstar
Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo
Ryan Connors - Northcoast Research
Gregg Orrill - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Essential Utilities Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is George. I'll be your coordinator for today's event. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to hand it over to your host today, Mr. Brian Dingerdissen, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Dingerdissen

Thanks, George. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. If you did not receive a copy of the press release, you can find it by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website and the slides that we will be referencing and the webcast of this event can also be found there.

As a reminder, some of the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent 10-Q, 10-K and other SEC filings for a description of such risks and uncertainties.

During the course of this call, reference may be made to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of any non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is posted on the website.

We will begin the call with Chris Franklin, our Chairman and CEO, who will provide an update on the company. Mike Huwar, the President of our Gas Business, will then provide an update on

