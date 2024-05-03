Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nolan Watson - CEO
Erfan Kazemi - CFO
David Awram - Co-Founder and SVP

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright
Derick Ma - TD Securities
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joanna and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sandstorm Gold Royalties 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

Please be aware that some of the commentary may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. [Operator Instructions]

Okay, Mr. Watson, you may begin your conference.

Nolan Watson

Thank you, Joanna. Good morning everyone and thank you for calling in to our Q1 earnings call. As usual, in a few minutes, I'll hand things over to Erfan, our CFO, to review our quarterly earnings highlights. And before I do that, I would like to take the time to give an update of our business with a specific emphasis on our capital allocation plans in this current high gold price environment.

And in doing so, I want to talk about a few key points, those being; number one, how much cash flow we're making at these high gold prices? How much growth we have built into our portfolio and therefore, how much more cash flow we're expecting to make in the future?

Number 2; how quickly our debt has been coming down, and how that continued reduction in debt is accelerating not only because of high gold prices, but because of the non-core asset sales

