The Average Investor Posts 1.9% Return: Here Is How To Boost It

I once had a riding lawnmower that broke down. My wife told me to call someone. Hah! I did what any self-respecting modern-day DIYer does, I consulted YouTube and got a 15-minute crash course on riding lawnmowers. I discovered the part that needed to be replaced and had the confidence that I could just buy the $30 part, replace it, and save myself a couple of hundred bucks. The lawnmower came apart easily enough. Replacing the part was a breeze. Putting it back together proved to be a challenge. More hours than I care to admit passed by, and my wife was quick to inform me that in the time I took to "quickly" fix the lawnmower, my "savings" were well below minimum wage.

I fell victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias in which people who aren't competent at a task overestimate their abilities, while people who are experts tend to underestimate their abilities. My parents used to have a saying that they weren't experts, but they knew enough not to get themselves in trouble.

When the Dunning-Kruger effect was originally researched in an official capacity, they went out and asked questions to people who were playing a sport. After finding out how much they thought they knew about the sport, they questioned them about its rules. Interestingly, those who were the most wrong had relatively high levels of confidence and those who answered more questions correctly doubted themselves about their overall knowledge level.

I fell victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect. I know I'm not a mechanic, but I thought with a little YouTube instruction, I would be able to resolve the problem. As it turns out, I overestimated my abilities.

Being overconfident in the market can cost you money. The "average" investor terribly underperforms as a result.

How Bad Is The "Average" Retail Investor

Historically, individual investors have been the worst in the market. There's a reason why brokerages push their management services or passive ETFs so strongly. It's because the average investor, if they're honest with themselves, actually sucks, and their returns are quite miserable.

If you're reading this on Seeking Alpha, there's a high likelihood that you are more experienced and more skilled than the average investor. But there's also a risk that you're falling victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect. Looking at this pre-pandemic study, we can see that the average investor woefully fails to keep up with the market in general and with inflation. Source.

That's a pretty powerful punch to the gut for retail investors! This is why Warren Buffett has often stated that retail investors should simply buy and hold an S&P 500 index fund. For a considerable portion of the population, this advice makes sense.

Of course, you are here, reading this, which suggests that you are interested in managing your own portfolio. As a starting point, let's consider why the average investor is bad and how this data might be a bit skewed when we consider what exactly it's evaluating.

You Emotionally Mix Volatility With Risk

The average investor is investing hard-earned money that probably took decades to accumulate. This is their life savings. It makes sense that you're extremely attached to those funds, as they directly impact the outcome of your retirement. That's an entirely different perspective than someone who has no emotional attachment. This is one reason why sometimes financial advisors and portfolio managers approach the market with cool-headedness; they're not playing with their own money.

It can be difficult to log into your brokerage account and see a holding fall of 5, 10, or even 50% in a short amount of time. You're now wondering, "Oh my goodness, have I wrecked my retirement? Have I ruined everything? What in the world is wrong with this company?!" In these conditions, it is hard for anyone to keep a clear head and make rational decisions.

You see, volatility can cause very volatile emotional responses. Yet, a passive market ETF that simply rides along on the market waves isn't going to do anything. It's literally going to maintain its course, which is why Passive ETFs often outperform individual investors who may worry and freak out when the market shifts.

One critique that I often receive is that investors perceive me as being too slow when I adjust my personal portfolio. They tell me that I do not move rapidly enough when the news changes. I understand that it can look like I'm comfortable moving slowly. My team and I try to carefully and rationally digest the news, research what may change fundamentally for the company, and decide that is not a knee-jerk reaction.

One reason I created The Income Method is to define clear guidelines for making my investment decisions during a market crash. By focusing on the income, my portfolio is producing, I can reduce the emotional impact of falling prices. Instead of getting wrapped up in market fear, I can look at the companies I own and the dividends they are paying me.

If a company is maintaining the dividend, and it appears it can continue to do so through the crisis of the day, I don't need to worry about it. If an investment does reduce or eliminate the income it is paying, I can focus on those portions of my portfolio and make decisions that will increase my income for the long term. You see, when the market was crashing in 2002, 2008, or March 2020, the prices of almost everything were down a lot. Among companies that paid a dividend - most continued paying the same or higher dividend.

You're Investing Without a Clear Plan

One of the first questions that I like to ask people who are struggling to adapt to solo investing in the market is, "what is your plan? What is your goal?" For many, they don't have a real cognizant plan that they can describe and explain about why they're investing in the market. We often get these blasé answers like, "well, I want to make money" or "I would like to beat the market's returns," but they don't really have a clear goal in mind.

Some people just want to have more money for retirement. The issue here is that if you don't have a plan for what you're going to do and how you approach the market, then you're already planning to fail because the moment your emotions kick in and doubt starts to fester, you're going to make choices that are foolish, that cause yourself harm. I like to tell people that more money has been lost in the name of capital preservation than has ever been lost by leaving funds in the market and letting them ride. This is because often people will use capital preservation as their blanket excuse for making utterly stupid choices. This is where an income investor can really stand apart from the average investor.

When I approach the market, I have a structured methodology. I have my Income Method. It's unique and something that I spent decades developing and refining, and teaching others. It contains rules like my Rule of 42, where I try to have at least 42 unique individual investments to maintain a high level of diversification, and my Rule of 25, where I reinvest 25% of all the dividends I collect back into my portfolio to help grow my portfolio's income.

Now, this isn't going to magically lead to great returns. I'm still in the market, I'm still evaluating companies, and I'm still making decisions about which companies I want to invest in and which I won't. Whenever you are deciding, there is a risk of making the wrong decision. What my method does is provide the framework and process for me to follow when making decisions. As a result, when I buy a stock, I'm buying it for a clear reason that improves my portfolio. In the future, I can reassess that purchase and determine if it is meeting my expectations and still helping me achieve my goals, or if I should sell it and move on.

When you have clear goals, and a plan to achieve those goals, you can make better decisions geared towards achieving them. Perhaps the greatest mistake the average investor makes is investing without a purpose. They jump from this investment to that investment based on whatever shiny object in the market is attracting their attention, or based on what some news story says.

The Issue with "Average Returns"

This is where I find issues with the average returns of the individual investor. Not every investor has a goal to beat the market every single time. While I'm sure most investors want to have a return that's greater than 2% or besting inflation at the very least. Not every investor is out there to try and make the absolute highest returns. Some are out there making "home run" swings, buying up penny stocks that are on the brink of bankruptcy. They might view the market more as a lottery ticket than an investment.

I understand the constraints of trying to create a metric that measures everyone equally and equitably; however, the retiree who wants to use their portfolio to generate income to pay their bills and the young gun who is gambling away his money on the next latest fad will be lumped together here despite having very different goals and experience levels.

We are all going to make mistakes. Some of us will learn from them. The intelligent among us will learn from other's mistakes. When it comes to retirement, I'm going to tell you that you may be a terrible investor, especially starting out, and that's OK. Everyone has to start somewhere. You will make mistakes, and you will pay your tuition to the School of Hard Knocks.

The key here is that you need to take time to develop a plan or find one and learn from it. This way, you don't just fumble around in the market like a child lost in the dark, looking for a light switch.

My goal for my readers is to achieve growth, whether that means becoming an income investor, where their portfolio pays for their entire retirement without having to sell a single share, or simply expanding their knowledge and adapting their thinking to different investment strategies.

What I want for you is to be an exceptional investor compared to these statistics. I want you to learn from the mistakes of others and grow so that you can have the best retirement possible. For me, I strongly believe in using income investing to pay my bills so that I never have to sell a single share.

However, you invest or trade, I think we all need to put our pride down for a moment and realize that the average investor truly sucks. It is important to do an honest assessment of your abilities, and your relative strengths and weaknesses. Then choose an investing strategy that fits your strengths and minimizes your weaknesses.

Managing your own portfolio is work. It requires you to educate yourself on investing, and on the particular companies you invest in. Many "average" investors are unwilling to take the time or the effort to learn, much like my YouTube DIY tutorial, as opposed to taking a structured class to learn about lawnmowers. Investors who put in an intentional effort to learn will outperform the average.