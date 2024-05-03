VanEck April 2024 Bitcoin ChainCheck

Olemedia

April's on-chain, post-halving Bitcoin snapshot: Minor revenue dip for miners, rising transaction fees, slight price decline with strong year-over-year growth.

In our April 2024 Bitcoin ChainCheck, we analyze the shifts occurring after the April 19 halving. We're beginning to observe key metrics that highlight the resilience and evolving dynamics of the Bitcoin blockchain.

Some takeaways for April 2024:

Bitcoin’s Price Action

Market sentiment: The immediate aftermath of the bitcoin halving has seen a slight dip in price by 2% over the last 30 days, settling at $66,472. Despite this short-term pullback, the year-over-year increase stands at an impressive 130%.

The immediate aftermath of the bitcoin halving has seen a slight dip in price by 2% over the last 30 days, settling at $66,472. Despite this short-term pullback, the year-over-year increase stands at an impressive 130%. Regional trading: Post-halving adjustments have brought distinct changes in regional market behaviors: Asia hours: Prices dipped by 7% month-over-month, showing market caution in Asian trading sessions. Let’s see if the new Hong Kong spot bitcoin and ethereum ETFs reverse this trend. Unlike Asia, U.S. trading hours saw a 4% increase, indicating stronger confidence or possible accumulation phases during these hours. EU hours: European trading showed modest growth with a 1% increase, reflecting steady but cautious participation.

Post-halving adjustments have brought distinct changes in regional market behaviors:

MoM Change (%) YoY Change (%) Asia Hours Price Change MoM ($) -7% 19% U.S. hours Price Change 4% 56% EU hours Price Change 1% 35% Click to enlarge

Source: Glassnode, as of 4/28/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Funding rates: The annualized cost to roll Bitcoin Futures decreased 31% to 15%, indicating a significant reduction in market leverage and bullish sentiment post-halving.

Bitcoin’s Network Activity, Adoption, and Fees

Daily transactions: Transaction count surged by 27% this month, a robust rebound that puts the heightened network usage post-halving in the 97th percentile of all-time activity.

Transaction count surged by 27% this month, a robust rebound that puts the heightened network usage post-halving in the 97th percentile of all-time activity. Ordinal inscriptions: Post-halving adjustments saw a sharp 60% decrease in daily inscriptions, landing in the 30th percentile historically. This significant reduction may reflect a shift in priorities or valuation of Ordinals after the release of "Runes,” a new fungible token protocol recently launched on the Bitcoin blockchain. Unlike Ordinals, which inscribe unique data onto individual Satoshis creating NFTs, Runes utilize the existing UTXO model to issue fungible tokens with minimal blockchain impact. This could explain why the drop in inscriptions hasn't captured any growth from Runes, as they fundamentally differ in their blockchain usage and purpose. Despite Runes’ minimal impact on data load, their transactions still accrue fees, contributing to the high transaction fees observed this month. Runes, focusing on fungibility, offer streamlined integration with Bitcoin's infrastructure, potentially setting a new direction for token usage on the network. However, it's important to note that despite the robust monthly averages for transaction fees, we observed a significant decline in these fees at the end of the month, indicating a possible easing of network congestion.

Post-halving adjustments saw a sharp 60% decrease in daily inscriptions, landing in the 30th percentile historically. This significant reduction may reflect a shift in priorities or valuation of Ordinals after the release of "Runes,” a new fungible token protocol recently launched on the Bitcoin blockchain. Unlike Ordinals, which inscribe unique data onto individual Satoshis creating NFTs, Runes utilize the existing UTXO model to issue fungible tokens with minimal blockchain impact. This could explain why the drop in inscriptions hasn't captured any growth from Runes, as they fundamentally differ in their blockchain usage and purpose. Despite Runes’ minimal impact on data load, their transactions still accrue fees, contributing to the high transaction fees observed this month. Runes, focusing on fungibility, offer streamlined integration with Bitcoin's infrastructure, potentially setting a new direction for token usage on the network. However, it's important to note that despite the robust monthly averages for transaction fees, we observed a significant decline in these fees at the end of the month, indicating a possible easing of network congestion. Total transfer volume: Despite a 26% month-over-month decrease, the $51.16 billion transferred across the Bitcoin network keeps it in the 87th percentile for historical activity. This indicates the enduring use of Bitcoin for value transfers amidst broader market adjustments.

Despite a 26% month-over-month decrease, the $51.16 billion transferred across the Bitcoin network keeps it in the 87th percentile for historical activity. This indicates the enduring use of Bitcoin for value transfers amidst broader market adjustments. Average transaction fees: With the increase in network activity, average transaction fees in USD soared by 126%, reaching an average of $16.77. This uptick places the current fee structure in the 95th percentile historically, reflecting the higher cost of transacting on an increasingly busy network.

Bitcoin Market Health and Profitability

Percent of addresses in profit : 94% of Bitcoin addresses remain in profit despite a slight decline of 4% over the month. We have noted before that when this figure hits 100%, as it did in March, Bitcoin tends to make repeated all-time highs over the subsequent year, albeit with a frequent 20% corrections.

: 94% of Bitcoin addresses remain in profit despite a slight decline of 4% over the month. We have noted before that when this figure hits 100%, as it did in March, Bitcoin tends to make repeated all-time highs over the subsequent year, albeit with a frequent 20% corrections. Net unrealized profit/loss: The unrealized profit/loss ratio is 0.58, indicating a healthy but not overly euphoric market sentiment.

Bitcoin Miners

Total daily BTC miner revenues: Miners' daily revenues slightly declined by 5% to $61.9 million but remain extraordinarily high historically in the 99th percentile, thanks to the elevated Bitcoin prices and transaction fees.

Chart of the Month: BTC 30-Day Average Fees (USD)

Source: Glassnode, VanEck research as of 4/28/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Bitcoin ChainCheck Monthly Dashboard as of April 28th, 2024 30-day avg 30 day change 365 day change Last 30 days Percentile vs all-time history Bitcoin Price $66,472 -2% 130% 99% Daily Active Addresses 821,239 -13% -16% 75% Daily New Addresses 357,935 -11% -21% 70% Daily Transactions 479,308 27% 34% 97% Daily Inscriptions 40,860 -60% -40% 30% Total Transfer Volume (USD) $51,160,414,411 -26% 113% 87% % Supply Active, last 180 days 23% 20% 7% 27% % Supply Active, last 3+ years 45% 0% 14% 100% Avg Fees (USD) $16.77 126% 672% 95% Avg Fees (BTC) 0.00026 132% 241% 50% Percent of BTC Addresses in profit 94% -4% 29% 82% Unrealized profit/loss ratio 0.58 -6% 76% 80% Global Power Consumption (TWh) 121 5% 82% 100% Total Daily BTC Miner Revenues (USD) $61,908,771 -5% 132% 99% Total Crypto Equities' Market Cap (USD) (MM) $150,739 17% 156% 96% Transfer volume from Miners to Exchanges (USD) $4,174,007 -27% 23% 84% Bitcoin Dominance 53% 2.15% 15% 78% Bitcoin Futures Annualized Basis 15% -31% 310% 77% Click to enlarge

Source: Glassnode, VanEck research as of 4/28/24. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Notes:

Net unrealized profit/loss ratio (NUPL) can be calculated by subtracting the realized market cap from the market cap and dividing the result by the market cap. When a high percentage of Bitcoin’s market cap consists of unrealized profits, it can be interpreted that investors are greedy. Background reading here.

