American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.35K Followers

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lim - Head of IR
David Dauch - Chairman and CEO
Christopher May - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Spak - UBS
Dan Levy - Barclays
Federico Merendi - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jason, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Axle & Manufacturing First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Lim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Lim.

David Lim

Thank you, and good morning from Detroit. I'd like to welcome everyone who is joining us on AAM's first quarter earnings call. Earlier this morning, we released our first quarter of 2024 earnings announcement. You can access this announcement on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.aam.com, and through the PR Newswire services. You can also find supplemental slides for this conference call on the Investor page of our website as well. To listen to a replay of this call, you can dial 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 944-4230. This replay will be available through May 10.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone on the matters discussed in this call may contain comments and forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties which cannot be predicted or quantified, and which may cause future activities and results of operations to differ materially from those discussed. For additional information, we ask that you refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during this call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these

Recommended For You

About AXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXL

Trending Analysis

Trending News