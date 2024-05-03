RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Drew Wilkerson - CEO
James Harris - CFO
Jared Weisfeld - CSO

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Daniel Imbro - Stephens Inc.
Kevin Gainey - Thompson Davis

Operator

Welcome to the 1Q 2024 RXO Earnings Conference Call. My name is Julie and I will be your operator for today's call. Please note that this conference is being recorded. During this call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws, which, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company's SEC filing as well as in its earnings release. You should refer to the copy of the company's earnings release in the Investors Relations section on the company's website for additional important information regarding forward-looking statements and disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that the company uses for discussing its results.

I will now turn the call over to Drew Wilkerson, Mr. Wilkerson, you may begin.

Drew Wilkerson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today. I'm here in Charlotte with RXO's Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Harris; and Chief Strategy Officer, Jared Weisfeld.

In the first quarter, the prolonged soft freight environment continued. RXO delivered adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of the range we gave you in February. In our brokerage business, we posted double-digit volume growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. Total

