VioletaStoimenova

In November of last year, I called Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) a turnaround story in its early innings. The company was exiting its operations in Europe, supporting the turnaround story of the business.

Amidst a history of poor long-term performance, including stagnant sales and lack of clear margin developments, I was cautious, although the sale of the even worse performing European activities could aid in a turnaround.

What followed was another decent earnings report, yet amidst the progress in the turnaround story, I am surprised that Kelly announces a big acquisition, which furthermore implicates some debt, while few financial details have been announced. This makes that management has something to prove, as I am approaching this with caution.

Staffing Business

Kelly Services claims that it has invented the staffing industry post the second world war, as it connects about half a million people with work every year. Already a $30 stock in the 1980s, shares traded at similar levels all the way through the 2000s.

The 2010s provided no avail, as revenues have largely trended around the $5 billion mark, down minimal in nominal terms, but amidst inflationary pressure of course down greater in real terms. With no clear margin development and a flattish share count, Kelly has been a real underperformer.

For the year 2022, Kelly Services grew sales by a percent to $4.97 billion, with GAAP operating profits posted at a mere $15 million, although that GAAP earnings were impacted by a $41 million impairment charges as well as a $19 million loss on disposals. Adjusted earnings were reported at $1.33 per share.

The company operated with some 38 million shares which traded at $18 in the spring of 2023, granting the company a near $700 million equity valuation. This even included a substantial net cash position to the tune of around $150 million, implying that operating assets were valued just North of half a billion.

The company posted a modest topline sales decline and witnessed margin pressure in the first half of 2023, but in the summer the company announced a new transformation program. This was aimed to boosting margins and employing growth initiatives, and in November, a tangible action was seen as the company sold its European staffing business to Gi Group Holdings. The company would receive an EUR 100 million consideration upon closing, with earn-outs having the potential to add another EUR 30 million to the deal tag.

Following the deal, I believed that the pro forma net cash position would come in around a quarter of a billion, for a half a billion enterprise valuation. I believed that the European activities would post sales of around $860 million, implying that this valuation was largely at par compared to all of Kelly, while these activities are likely posting lower margins.

With pro forma sales seen at or above $3.5 billion, I believed that the company could improve adjusted earnings to $2.00-$2.50 per share, which looked compelling as the pro forma net cash holdings stood around $6 per share. This made me cautiously upbeat, with shares trading around the $20 mark in November, as operating assets traded at just 6-8 times earnings.

That was a bit too simplistic, as some margin expansion would need to be delivered upon, while the company has typically incorporated a lot of restructuring charges.

Amidst all this, I was taking a wait-and-see approach, as shares have seen solid momentum so far this year.

Recovering Further

Since November, shares have risen from the $20 mark to current levels at around $24 per share. In January, Kelly closed on the divestment of its European activities, as it cited that the deal would boost pro forma EBITDA margins by some 30 basis points, indicating that these activities were barely profitable on an EBITDA basis.

In February, Kelly reported a 0.1% fall in fourth quarter sales to $1.23 billion. While not reflected in the GAAP numbers, the company has seen meaningful progress under the hood, as quarterly adjusted earnings rose from $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $0.93 per share, as full year adjusted earnings came in at $2.20 per share, with GAAP earnings posted at $0.98 per share.

The company hopes to post EBITDA margins near 3% in 2024, which based on pro forma sales of below $4 billion indicates a full-year EBITDA target of around $120 million, comparing to a $109 million number posted on this front in 2023.

The 36 million shares now trade at $24, granting the company a $864 million equity valuation. This includes a $125 million net cash position ahead of the divestment in Europe, with pro forma operating asset valuations seen at $640 million here.

A Surprising Deal

Amidst the restructuring of the business, Kelly announced a substantial deal in May of this year. Early in May, the company announced a $425 million deal to acquire Motion Recruitment Partners from private equity firm Littlejohn. Motion Recruitment Partners is the parent group of Motion Recruitment, Sevenstep and TG Federal.

The deal tag for the specialty talent solutions business could increase to $485 million, following the potential earn-out of another $60 million.

This means that pro forma net debt is seen around $200 million, but that should be manageable given that EBITDA trends above $10 million, ahead of the contribution of Motion Recruitment Partners itself. The trouble is that no financial details on the acquisition have been announced, remarkable given that a $425 million deal tag is equivalent to about two thirds of the enterprise valuation of Kelly ahead of the deal!

And Now?

Shares of Kelly Services hardly reacted to this substantial acquisition, which comes as a surprise, certainly amidst modest information being provided.

Quite frankly, I am surprised by a big deal now (amidst the restructuring of the business), the fact that some net debt is incurred, and that few financial details have been announced. This makes me very cautious about Kelly Services, Inc. here, even though the fourth quarter results were very strong.

Hence, the proof lies with management here. I anxiously look forward to learning more about the implications of this deal. As for now, I am very cautious about getting involved with Kelly Services, Inc. now.