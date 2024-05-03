Tennant Company (TNC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 4:13 PM ETTennant Company (TNC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.35K Followers

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lorenzo Bassi - Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations
Dave Huml - President and Chief Executive Officer
Fay West - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti
Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning. My name is Pam and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Tennant Company’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. There will be time for Q&A at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you for participating in Tennant Company’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Beginning today’s meeting is Mr. Lorenzo Bassi, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations for Tennant Company. Mr. Bassi, you may begin.

Lorenzo Bassi

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Tennant Company’s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am Lorenzo Bassi, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Dave Huml, Tennant’s President and CEO and Fay West, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Today, we will provide an update on our 2024 first quarter performance. Dave will discuss our results and enterprise strategy, and Faye will cover our financials. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. An earnings press release and slide presentation that accompanies this conference call are available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, please be advised that our remarks this morning and our answers to questions may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company’s expectations of future performance. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially from those contained in the statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in today’s news release and the

Recommended For You

About TNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNC

Trending Analysis

Trending News