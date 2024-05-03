Hershey's Sweet Success: Q1 Results Exceed Expectations With 8.9% Sales Growth

May 03, 2024 5:13 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY) Stock
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • First quarter results for Hershey were very robust, with excellent growth in net sales accompanied by improved margins, and wonderful net income growth.
  • In my opinion, the company's balance sheet continues to show exemplary capital allocation and strong financials.
  • The stock price is currently fairly valued, but the long-term future of the company remains promising.
  • Material risk from market cyclicality, cocoa prices and changing consumer tastes and preferences still threatens business operations.
  • Buy rating reiterated.

hershey

memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) remains one of my favorite enterprises in operation today. Strong business economics combined with a wonderful portfolio of brands amplifies the potential Hershey has to grow their operations

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.61K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by HaavistoBuffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. The opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News