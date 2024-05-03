memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) remains one of my favorite enterprises in operation today. Strong business economics combined with a wonderful portfolio of brands amplifies the potential Hershey has to grow their operations tangibly in the coming years.

First quarter 2024 results were very strong for the firm with great top and bottom-line expansion accompanied by reducing inventories and wonderful capital allocation management.

Nevertheless, the current stock price appears to fairly value the firm, with significant levels of growth already being incorporated into the share price.

Hershey also faces some continued risk from higher cocoa prices and persistent supply side inflationary pressures.

Despite these concerns, I remain confident about the long-term future of the company and continue to rate HSY stock a Buy at present time.

Company Background

The Hershey company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of sweet treats and confectionaries, with the firm employing over 19,000 employees across their operations structure.

With over 100 iconic brands such as Twizzlers, Reese’s and Milk Duds under their belt, Hershey has become a true industry powerhouse and household name among consumers.

Evolution from their core range of sweet confectionary products into the salty snacks category has seen Hershey extend their position within the overall packaged foods marketplace.

The company is also pursuing international expansion, with moves into European and Asian markets taking place in 2024.

To develop a more in-depth analysis of Hershey’s economic moat and business operations, I recommend reading my original deep dive, which I conducted a couple months back. You can read that article, “The Hershey Company: Deep-Dive Analysis Reveals A Tasty Opportunity” by clicking here.

Earnings Analysis – Q1 FY24 Update

Hershey has had what I believe is a robust start to the new fiscal year with Q1 seeing a couple of strong points for the firm.

Net sales grew a solid 8.9% YoY thanks primarily to great performance from their confectionary segment thanks to robust Easter and valentines themed product demand.

HSY FY24 Q1 Earnings Release

The cost of sales also fell in Q1 by 1.25% YoY thanks to well executed supply chain leaning. Hershey’s is currently pursuing a streamlining strategy aimed at reducing bloat within their supply side processes, which at least based off these Q1 results, seems to be working well.

Gross margins expanded accordingly from 46.3% in Q1 FY23 to 51.5% in the latest quarter.

HSY FY24 Q1 Earnings Release

Hershey’s also controlled SMA expenses well with costs in this category only rising 6% compared to the 8.9% YoY growth in net sales.

This saw operating profits soar to $1.06 billion for Q1 compared to just $799 million in the prior year. Operating margins also expanded by 5.7pp to 32.5%.

I believe the ability for Hershey to control SMA expenses illustrates how powerful their brands are when placed on store shelves and against competitors. The wonderful Q1 results further suggest that Hershey's iconic brands are still very relevant among consumers.

CEO Michele Buck mentioned on the earnings call that Hershey’s entire portfolio of products has seen robust demand despite higher prices and the still sticky inflation impacting consumers across North America.

HSY FY24 Q1 Earnings Release

Buck’s comments are validated by the quantitative results, which has seen both the North American Confectionary and Salty Snacks segments grow net sales by 10.4% and 1.9% respectively.

The slower growth in the salty snacks segment is still to be expected in my opinion, given the firm’s relatively smaller proportion of big-names in the category compared to their core confectionary business unit.

International sales also grew 1.8% YoY to $270.4 million, which given the now recessionary macro environment present in many markets such as Germany and the U.K. is very positive indeed in my opinion.

Net income grew a superb 35% YoY totaling $797.4 million for the first quarter, which I find to be a superb outcome for the firm.

A quick look at Hershey’s balance sheet reveals that the firm maintains what I believe is an exemplary capital allocation structure.

Cash on hand grew 29% YoY to $520 million which, along with their solid improvements in accounts receivables, inventory reduction and prepaid expenses, saw total current assets grow by 17% YoY to $3.4 billion.

Total current liabilities amount to just $3.49 billion (as a result of a significant portion of short-term debt now being present on their balance sheet) and leaves Hershey with a quick ratio of 0.41x and a current ratio of 0.97x.

Moody’s continues to rate The Hershey Company’s senior unsecured domestic notes as A1, while their commercial paper earns a P-1 rating. Ratings defined as “A1” are considered to be “upper-medium investment grade” while “P-1” short-term debt ratings are considered of the highest quality.

Seeking Alpha | HSY | Dividend

The firm also declared a cash dividend of $1.37 per diluted share, which I believe is another wonderful treat for shareholders. This implies a FWD yield of 2.80% and a very sustainable payout ratio of 46.47%.

All in all, The Hershey Company has generated strong returns in the first quarter, going against expectations that the sticky inflationary environment and higher prices for cocoa may impact earnings tangibly.

Seeking Alpha | HSY | Profitability

Seeking Alpha’s Quant still rates The Hershey Company as having an "A-", profitability letter grade, which I think summarizes perfectly the profitability of the firm at present time.

Nevertheless, management did caution that late 2024 and 2025 may begin to see persistent cost inflation and higher cocoa prices impacting earnings. Buck did however also reiterate that the firm remains convinced that long-term performance is not being compromised.

The 2024 guidance remains unchanged with net sales growth of 2-3% expected along with flatline EPS figures and a consistent quarterly dividend of $1.37 per diluted shares.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | HSY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant has downgraded The Hershey Company’s valuation rating from a “D+” back in February 2024, to a “D” at the present time. I believe this rating is still excessively pessimistic, as it implies the stock is trading at an overvaluation.

The current P/E GAAP TTM ratio of 21.62x is down 17% from the firm’s 5Y averages, while the P/CF FWD ratio of 14.57x is down a whopping 41%. I find both of these metrics to be of a reasonable level given HSY’s strong performances and robust earnings in Q1.

While the outlook for FY24 is not superb, I find it very positive that management believes the firm can grow even amidst such a difficult market environment when most other companies are struggling to generate even flatline earning results.

Still, the current P/S TTM ratio of 3.49x is quite elevated suggesting most of the growth for FY24 is already incorporated in the current stock price.

Seeking Alpha | HSY | 1Y Advanced Chart

A quick look at a 1Y chart for HSY versus the ever-popular S&P 500 tracking SPY (SPY) index fund reveals just how poorly the confectionary’s shares have performed. HSY stock has essentially generated the inverse of the 25% gains seen in the wider market as a large-scale selloff occurred starting in mid 2023.

While it certainly isn’t positive, I do believe the selloff was a natural market mechanism correcting for an overbought position, with the total reaction being excessive relative to the slightly weakened earnings announced at the time.

The Value Corner

The Value Corner’s Intrinsic Valuation Calculation may allow us to obtain a better understanding what value exists in the company, as calculated using a quantitative approach.

Using the firm’s current share price of $198, an estimated 2024 EPS of $9.66, a realistic long-term “r” value of 0.08 (8%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 5.28%, I derive a base-case IV of $197.20 . This represents a fair valuation in shares relative to current prices.

When using a lower CAGR value for r of 0.06 (6%) to model a recessionary scenario which reduces Hershey’s 10Y mean growth rate by around 2%, shares are valued at $165.00 representing a 20% overvaluation in the stock at present time.

The significant difference between these two valuation scenarios illustrates just how sensitive the current stock price is to Hershey meeting their long-term growth targets. While the recent Q1 results were very positive, it is difficult for me to suggest a short term (1-12 months) direction for the stock price due to most of the FY24 growth already being baked into the stock.

Furthermore, the 2-3% revenue growth estimates and flatline EPS figures still reiterated by management regarding their 2024 outlook suggests the current outperformance is not expected to continue throughout the year.

When these factors are combined with the potential impact poor cocoa yields may have on cocoa prices for the coming few years, it becomes quite convoluted indeed to ascertain the propensity for risk investors are willing to accept when investing in HSY shares.

In the long-term (1-10 years), I still believe The Hershey Company is in a very strong position to continue growing their market share within the confectionary and salty snacks industries. Their outstanding portfolio of tasty brands and a real presence in the mind share of consumers bolsters the firm’s prospects of generating sustainable market-beating growth for years to come.

The Hershey Company’s Risk Profile

The firm’s risk profile has not changed tangibly since my last update or since my original thesis back in November 2023.

Hershey still faces real risk from market cyclicality, limiting the propensity for consumers to spend on their products as they see their real disposable income fall.

Sustained higher cocoa prices may also negatively impact Hershey's COGS and result in decreased gross margins for the firm.

Uncertainty also still existing regarding the impacts a shift towards healthier eating habits among consumers may have on the overall consumption levels of confectionary and snack products in the market.

Increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs may go hand-in-hand with a general shift towards healthier eating habits and could present another slight challenge for Hershey to overcome with regards to marketing and sales of their confectionary goods.

I strongly recommend that you read the risk analysis sections of my previous two articles (both the original deep dive and my Q4 update) so as to ensure you gain a holistic understanding of the intricacies of the risks I’ve mentioned above.

Of course, matters or risk analysis are an inherently subjective topic of discussion, and I implore you to conduct your own research into these subjects should they be of concern to you.

Summary

The Hershey Company is still one of my favorite companies in operation today. The fundamentally scalable business processes present at the firm combined with what I believe is an outstanding portfolio of tasty treats suggests Hershey is well positioned to continue expanding their operations into multiple new product categories and geographical markets.

First quarter earnings were undeniably strong, especially on a YoY basis, with the firm excelling both in the expansion of their products into new markets as well as in the growth of their core North American confectionary business.

Nevertheless, the relatively mute outlook for FY24 combined with what appears to be a fairly valued stock price presents a surprisingly opaque outlook for investors.

I still believe HSY stock makes for a potentially compelling GARP opportunity. However, I cannot overstate the difficulty in estimating the impacts consistently higher cocoa prices along with a potential second round of inflation may have on the business as a whole.

All in all, I still consider the long-term outlook at The Hershey Company to be compelling and therefore maintain my Buy rating for the stock. I think that while patience will be required in FY24 and FY25, the company is well positioned to generate tangible returns for long-term shareholders.