dutchphotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dutch bank ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has done well since my last article back in February, gaining almost 30% and materially outperforming wider European financials in that time. Back then, I argued that the market's valuation of ING did not come close to reflecting its outlook. While the bank was admittedly frustrating on certain aspects, like its vague capital returns plans, the stock's discount to tangible book value looked too extreme relative to its earnings power and balance sheet strength.

Data by YCharts

Positively, ING has started the year well, with Q1 results looking much better than the Q4 2023 release. As rate cut expectations have moderated significantly in the Eurozone in that time, the outlook for ING's net interest income ("NII") has improved, while fee income has also come in much stronger than I expected. ING will provide more color on capital returns ambitions during its Capital Markets Day next month, with surplus capital still significant despite the announcement of a fresh €2.5 billion share buyback program.

With the share price up sharply since last coverage, ING now commands a more realistic valuation than it did just a few months ago. While this means upside potential is not quite as great as it was, a combination of resilient earnings and above-average capital returns potential can still power strong returns for investors. Consequently, I keep my "Buy" rating in place.

A Better Set Of Results

ING ended last year on a bit of a sour note, with tepid NII guidance and ongoing vagueness surrounding capital returns not really impressing the market.

First quarter results were much more upbeat, with net income of €1.58 billion mapping to a strong underlying RoTE of around 13%. As the bank still sits on a significant level of surplus capital, this RoTE performance is arguably stronger than it looks on paper.

Previously, management was guiding for a circa 5% fall in NII this year, offset to a degree by growth in fee income. NII was €3.825 billion in Q1, down by just €50 million quarter-on-quarter. As with the Fed in the US, interest rate cut expectations have been pared back significantly in the Eurozone recently. Whereas previously management was looking at around 175bps of cuts this year, the current forward curve is suggesting more like 75bps. The outlook for group NII has improved, with management now expecting NII to land at the higher-end of initial guidance (~€15.5 billion), principally due to stronger than anticipated liability NII.

Source: ING Group Q1 2024 Results Presentation

"Higher for longer" is an important potential development for ING for a couple of reasons. Firstly, ING is largely a NII bank in any case, with this accounting for around 70% of its top line last quarter. Secondly, ING's selling point is its strong deposit franchise, with current account balances alone totaling over €215 billion at the end of last quarter. When interest rates fall, banks like ING tend to suffer more because their deposit margins have above-average downside. The flip side is true when interest rates increase. With the outlook for Eurozone interest rates now a little higher, this should provide support to management's medium-term guidance of a circa 100-110bps liability margin.

Source: ING Group Q1 2024 Results Presentation

While fee income is not as large a revenue source here compared to many other large banks, ING reported solid growth in this line last quarter. Fee income came in at just under €1 billion in Q1, up around 11% year-on-year and 14% sequentially. Previously, management was guiding for 5-10% year-on-year growth in fee income, a level that, I thought, was overly ambitious given the weak performance in Q4 2023. Positively, capital markets activity has rebounded nicely this year, while buoyant markets have also lifted asset management income. This has been the principle driver of better fee income for the bank, with FY2024 guidance now looking much more attainable than I thought a few months ago.

Source: ING Q1 2024 Results Presentation

Furthermore, and as with many of its peers, credit quality remains supportive of earnings. ING booked a cost of risk of just 16bps in Q1, which remains comfortably below through-the-cycle guidance of 25bps.

Capital Returns Potential Still Compelling

Vagueness on capital returns was another weak point last time out. Management targets a 12.5% CET1 ratio by the end of 2025, with this figure clocking in at a chunky 14.8% at the end of Q1. Because earnings remain elevated, ING will essentially have to conduct a sizable capital returns program in the coming 6 quarters if it is to hit this target. Otherwise, the bank will simply keep on accumulating excess capital.

While more detail will be forthcoming at its Capital Markets Day, management did at least announce a fresh €2.5 billion buyback program alongside first quarter results. That equates to just under 5% of the current market-cap, reducing the bank's CET1 ratio to around 14.1% on a pro forma basis.

Source: ING Group Q1 2024 Results Presentation

ING still has much further to go on capital returns, and this can support attractive medium-term returns. Last time out, I pegged surplus capital at around €7 billion, so call it around €4.5 billion including the fresh buyback program. Prudently allowing for some earnings slippage due to normalizing credit costs and liability margin contraction would reduce quarterly net income to €1.46 billion, or circa €5.85 billion annualized. Cumulatively, this would map to around €17.5 billion over the 2024-2026 three-year period.

As ING's dividend payout ratio is set at 50%, investors can reasonably pencil in around €8.75 billion in total cash distributions over this timeframe. Given the bank's growth prospects are limited, I don't see much need for a high level of retained earnings here, so as a rough figure I would look for around €13 billion in additional cumulative stock buybacks over this period. Relative to year-end 2023, this would ultimately fuel circa high single-digit annualized growth of tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") out to 2026.

ING's ADSs currently trade for $17.10, putting them at a touch over 1x TBVPS. As my earnings estimates essentially imply a circa 12% RoTE, multiple expansion will be less of a tailwind than it was at prior coverage, when the stock trading for a mysteriously cheap 0.8x TBVPS. Even so, I am still looking for expansion to around the 1.2x mark given the bank's earnings power and a circa 10% cost of equity. This is unchanged from previous coverage, and ultimately gets me to a three-year price target of ~$23.40 per ADS (~€21.70 per ordinary share in Amsterdam), rising to around $26.80 (~€24.90 per ordinary share) inclusive of cash dividends. With this implying annualized pre-tax returns of circa 16% for buyers today, I keep my "Buy" rating on ING Groep N.V. in place.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.