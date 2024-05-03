eclipse_images

Introduction

I'm getting very strong 2020 vibes. Back then, I started investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), as part of a big research project for a hedge fund.

Right after the first wave of pandemic-related lockdowns ended, we decided to buy this fertilizer producer, as it had everything we were looking for, including a dirt-cheap valuation as nobody wanted to own cyclical commodity stocks.

As it turned out, that didn't change until 2021, when people finally figured out that inflation was becoming an issue, which led to a massive rotation from "growth" to "value" stocks, benefitting Mosaic.

Even better - for MOS - inflation became red-hot, fueled by energy and food inflation, pushing its stock price beyond $75 after Russia set foot in Ukraine.

Now, Mosaic is back below $30, back at pre-pandemic levels.

Unfortunately, it has gotten cheaper than I expected, as I have written a number of (very) bullish articles during this downtrend.

My most recent article was written on February 23, when I wrote the following (emphasis added):

Although the company experienced a decline in pricing, volume gains provided a positive outlook for future pricing. While analysts forecast further declines, the current undervaluation offers an attractive opportunity for those comfortable with volatility. I've increased my position as I expect an upside as pricing and demand trends improve in the quarters ahead, which could make Mosaic "dirt cheap."

Unfortunately, since then, the company has lost another 9%.

In this article, I'll revisit my thesis and explain why this situation makes me reminiscent of 2020 when the market overlooked an increasingly strong bull case and highly attractive valuation.

So, let's dive into the details!

Pricing Ruined The Party Again

On April 30, Bloomberg reported Mosaic's decision to sell its stake in a Saudi Arabian joint venture for $1.5 billion, in a move to streamline its business.

Essentially, Florida-based Mosaic will sell its 25% stake in phosphate producer MWSPC. In return, it gets more than 11 million shares of state-owned mining giant Ma'aden, which it must hold for at least three years.

The Mosaic Company

What I found interesting is the following paragraph from the article. I added emphasis.

The transaction comes at a time when fertilizer producers are coping with shrinking profitability as prices for crop-nutrient ingredients have fallen significantly from highs seen in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The deal follows Nutrien Ltd.'s announcement of plans to sell retail operations in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay in an effort to boost investor returns.

Unfortunately, shrinking profitability is still happening in this sector.

Mosaic's first-quarter results include adjusted EBITDA of $576 million on revenues of $2.7 billion.

The Phosphates segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $277 million, benefiting from solid North American demand and limited supply - more on that later in this article.

The Potash segment achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $281 million, with tailwinds from a strong spring season in North America.

Mosaic Fertilizantes saw an adjusted EBITDA of $83 million, which was marked by strategic decisions prioritizing risk management and margin over volume.

While these numbers are "strong," they are weak compared to prior-year numbers.

For example, the Potash segment saw a $378 million EBITDA headwind from pricing! This decline "nuked" the $93 million benefit from higher demand/volumes.

The Mosaic Company

The same happened in the Potash segment, where favorable raw material costs were a major factor, offsetting weakness in both pricing and volumes.

The Mosaic Company

These pricing headwinds are the main reason why fertilizer producers like Mosaic are showing unusual weakness.

As we can see below, energy equities (i.e., oil producers) have been in a steady uptrend since the end of the pandemic. Agriculture food producers ended their uptrend in the first half of 2022.

The strength in energy is also why I got the Mosaic call so wrong.

Usually, energy and agriculture move in lockstep, as energy costs are a driver of crop costs due to the big share of energy costs in the total cost picture.

Before I elaborate on the big picture, I need to add that Mosaic is cutting costs to streamline its operations. In addition to the Saudi Arabian deal, the company's $150 million cost reduction plan is yielding early results, with initiatives such as rightsizing the workforce and optimizing operations contributing to improved efficiency.

The Mosaic Company

In the first quarter, selling, general, and administrative expenses were down 16%, which bodes very well for margins once pricing turns into a tailwind again.

The company is also boosting its footprint in a fast-growing market, including Brazil.

In potash, our Esterhazy Hydrofloat project, which will give us an additional 400,000 tonnes of capacity will be in service by mid-next year. We are expanding our market access with the construction of a 1 million-tonne blending plant at Palmeirante in the fast-growing northern agricultural region of Brazil. The project is well underway. We are currently building the warehouse structure, support buildings and electrical infrastructure and expect to complete the project early next year. We have recently completed the MicroEssentials conversion at our Riverview facility. - MOS 1Q24 Earnings Call

Even better, there's light at the end of the tunnel - and it's not a train.

Agriculture is Looking At A Comeback

Despite the recent softening in corn and soybean prices, the company remains optimistic due to the overall profitability of farmers and the resilience of other agricultural commodities such as palm oil and rice.

The Mosaic Company

Additionally, shifting weather patterns, especially the transition from El Niño to La Niña, are expected to benefit key agricultural regions like Southeast Asia, India, and Brazil, driving demand for Mosaic's products.

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

It also needs to be said that farm financials remain solid (see the overview below), especially if we get a CBOT corn price boost to $5/bushel. Using the chart above, we see that corn futures have improved recently, rising to $4.65/bushel.

The Mosaic Company

As a result, the company expects sustained growth in demand for phosphate, driven by increased production needs for grains, oilseeds (both for food and biofuels), and expanding industrial applications like battery production.

Even better, rising demand comes with limited new supply entering the market, compounded by a significant decrease in Chinese exports.

Specifically, Chinese phosphate exports are down by approximately 25% from historical levels, which indicates a structural shift in the market dynamics.

The Mosaic Company

It also sees positive developments in potash, led by a significant increase in MOP (Muriate of Potash) prices in Brazil, with Southeast Asia also showing signs of a demand rebound.

As a result, Mosaic expects second-quarter sales volumes and profitability to improve, particularly in its Fertilizantes segment, driven by seasonal factors and operational improvements.

Moreover, while planned turnaround activities may temporarily weigh on production margins, Mosaic remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.

Unfortunately, analysts don't share this optimism.

Valuation

MOS is very cheap.

Currently, it trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) multiple of just 4.0x! This is similar to 2020 levels.

Its long-term historical OCF multiple is 12.2x, which is highly influenced by a few steep downtrends and explosive stock price rallies.

The bad news is that analysts believe in long-term fertilizer price normalization.

Based on the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect an 8% lower per-share OCF this year, potentially followed by an 11% decline in 2025 and a 3% decline in 2026.

While these numbers are highly prone to adjustments, they suggest a continuation of the downtrend that started in 2022.

FAST Graphs

However, even using these downbeat expectations, combined with an 8x OCF multiple, we get a fair stock price of $46, which is 60% above the current price.

In general, I believe the upside potential is explosive, as so much bad news has been priced in.

Especially if higher energy prices push up crop prices, I expect the market to recognize the value MOS brings to the table.

The chart below compares CBOT corn to the MOS stock price. If corn is bottoming, I expect a bottom in MOS as well, with much more than 60% upside potential if the energy/agriculture bull case turns out to be correct.

TradingView (CBOT Corn, MOS)

As a result, I stick to my Strong Buy rating.

That said, as MOS is very different from the (dividend) stocks I usually cover, I need to add that MOS may not be right for most investors. It's very cyclical and volatile, which investors need to be aware of before doing their own due diligence.

Takeaway

While facing short-term headwinds, such as pricing challenges in the fertilizer market, Mosaic presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

Despite analysts' concerns about future growth, the stock's current valuation appears deeply discounted, reminding me of 2020.

With strategic cost-cutting measures in place and promising prospects in key agricultural regions, including Brazil, Mosaic stands poised to benefit from growing demand for its products.

Investors should consider the potential for significant upside, especially if energy prices drive up crop prices.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Deeply Discounted Valuation: MOS currently trades at a blended P/OCF multiple of just 4.0x, similar to 2020 levels, presenting a compelling buying opportunity.

MOS currently trades at a blended P/OCF multiple of just 4.0x, similar to 2020 levels, presenting a compelling buying opportunity. Cost-Cutting Measures: The company's $150 million cost reduction plan is yielding strong early results.

The company's $150 million cost reduction plan is yielding strong early results. Strategic Expansion: MOS is expanding its footprint in fast-growing markets like Brazil, enhancing its market access and potential for sustained growth.

MOS is expanding its footprint in fast-growing markets like Brazil, enhancing its market access and potential for sustained growth. Long-Term Demand Growth: Despite short-term challenges, the company anticipates sustained demand growth for phosphate and potash, driven by increased production needs for grains and expanding industrial applications.

Cons: