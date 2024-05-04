Every Dividend Stock On My Buy List For May

LordHenriVoton

So much data, so little time!

As the old joke goes, I am feeling a bit like the mosquito in a nudist colony... where do I begin?

After covering the first major headwind to GDP growth (rising trade barriers) that I discussed in last week's article, I had planned to dive into the second major headwind to growth this week: fiscal excess and the government debt burden.

But between economic analysis (including some very interesting charts) and a huge wave of earnings reports, I'm pushing off the "headwinds to GDP" series to next time.

Here's the order of events for today:

Fed Chairman Powell said some stuff. Weakening trends in Small Business. Weakening trends in the labor market. Are high interest rates backfiring when it comes to housing? Why consumer sentiment is sliding. Why REITs are an incredible buying opportunity right now. The high-quality dividend stocks I plan to buy in May.

Here's my bottom line as far as the economy goes. In November 2023, I argued that "recession is imminent" and would show up sometime this year. But a few weeks ago, I provided a mea culpa and discussed the three unforeseen (at least by me) reasons why the economy has stayed relatively strong so far in 2024: affluent consumer spending, rapidly rising consumer debt, and robust immigration.

Despite these growth drivers this year, I continue to believe that the economy is in the late stage of the cycle, not the recovery stage. In other words, I think the recession has merely been delayed, not avoided.

I believe the data presented below supports that view.

The High Priest Speaks

When the Federal Reserve announced the decisions of their May 1st meeting, the stock market whipsawed up, then right back down.

That day, the market's monetary gurus initially divined dovishness on the news of the Fed's tapering its quantitative tightening (i.e., the Fed will sell fewer Treasury bonds into the market and thereby put less upward pressure on interest rates). But then the monetary high priest spoke at the post-game press conference (apologies for the mixed metaphors), and the market reverted to its previous baseline.

After all, the inflation data "has not given us greater confidence" in sustainably returning to the Fed's 2% target, according to Jay Powell, which means that policy will have to stay restrictive until they've gained that confidence.

In fact, Powell doesn't think the Fed will gain confidence that inflation is headed back below 2% -- and therefore that rate cuts can begin -- anytime soon.

Then again, there was some news that I interpret as good. For instance, Powell said his personal forecast is for inflation to come down later this year.

And, corroborating what I argued in last week's article, "7 Stocks I'm Buying The First Week of May," Powell doesn't see the current situation as being one of "stagflation."

I don't see the "stag" or the "flation."

In fact, Powell recognizes what I've been carping about for a long time: market residential rent rates are not rising nearly as fast as the CPI's shelter component is currently showing.

Powell is confident that today's flattish YoY rent changes will show up in shelter CPI eventually, but how long will it take? Not even Powell knows.

You know, despite my belief that no group of experts, no matter how smart they are, should be given the power to set a price as important as the overnight/interbank interest rate (see Frederick Hayek's "The Use of Knowledge In Society"), I really think I would get along with Jerome Powell. He's a sharp, measured thinker, and I would enjoy chewing the cud with him at a pub about the economy.

If I was so lucky to find myself at a pub with Powell, here are the questions I would ask him.

What About Small Businesses?

Small businesses may not make much of a difference to the U.S. economy individually, but as a whole, small business is a huge and important part of the economy, especially employment.

So, is it worrisome that small business optimism is near its lowest level since the GFC?

The Daily Chartbook

While small businesses report plenty of current job openings, low expectations for economic improvements or real sales or earnings growth has contributed to plummeting levels of hiring demand.

This could potentially be a very negative development for the labor market. After all, despite the size, pervasiveness, and profitability of S&P 500 (SPY) corporations (especially the biggies), the vast majority of U.S. jobs come from non-S&P 500 businesses.

Torsten Slok

So, Jay (can I call you Jay?), are you concerned about small businesses?

Yes, I know interest rates aren't that high if you take a long-term historical view, but they are certainly higher than they've been in over a decade, especially for smaller businesses.

As you know, Jay, interest coverage for small-cap stocks (which are still bigger, on average, than private small businesses) is significantly lower than for the S&P 500 companies.

FactSet

And interest coverage keeps falling for as long as rates stay high. Small businesses have more floating rate debt, shorter maturities, more asset-secured loans, and less flexibility to work things out with lenders.

Should we be worried about small businesses and the workers they employ amid the current higher-for-longer interest rate environment?

Does Further Disinflation Require Higher Unemployment?

There is a bafflingly widespread belief in the contemporary economics profession that bringing down inflation would require pushing up unemployment. Fortunately, I don't think Powell really buys into this idea.

After all, more people working means more production in addition to more consumption. That's a virtuous cycle in which employment and consumption are balanced in equilibrium, which (all else being equal) shouldn't result in meaningful inflation.

The theory goes that as the labor market reaches full employment, additional demand for labor will push up wages, which will trigger a wage-price spiral.

That's not at all what has happened over the last few years of sub-4% unemployment.

Wages are a lot more correlated to the quits rate -- i.e., the share of workers quitting their jobs, mostly to take new jobs.

Cullen Roche

Wages and the quits rate have been strongly correlated over the last decade, and especially the last several years.

Both are in a strongly downward trajectory.

Are they at recessionary levels? No. But, as I said in the introduction, this chart doesn't look like the early or "recovery" phase of the economic cycle. It looks like we remain in the late cycle period on our way toward recession.

So, Jay, do you think we're more in the late cycle phase or the recovery phase?

What About Renters and Would-Be Homeowners?

There is at least one area where high interest rates are definitely having a severe impact on the economy: the housing market and its supporting industries (appliances, furniture, mortgage origination, etc.).

This is an area where I have no patience for the people who say, "Interest rates aren't high on a historical basis."

You can't look at interest rates in a vacuum! You always have to situate interest rates in their economic context. What are debt levels? What is the nature of the debt (fixed, floating, secured, unsecured, etc.)? How strong is the economy? How financially strong are the borrowers?

And, when it comes to housing, how do mortgage rates compare to home prices?

Currently, given the fact that there are so few willing home sellers and mortgage rates are near a multi-decade high, home affordability is likewise near its lowest level in decades.

Clever Real Estate

The household income required to afford a home with a 10% down payment is about $120,000 right now. Only about 1/3rd of U.S. households bring in over $100,000 per year, so the share earning over $120K is probably under 1/4th.

So, Jay, do you believe as I do that the only way to make home buying more affordable is to lower interest rates?

And what about renters? Presently, renters are getting a bit of a break on rent hikes because of a wave of new supply coming to market. This supply was green lit a few years ago during a much lower interest rate environment. In today's higher interest rate environment, new starts (primarily for multifamily) have plummeted, which means that a few years from now, the supply demand balance will be back in landlords' favor.

Real estate services firm CBRE already expects home buying costs via mortgage to remain well above the cost of renting for the next four years. This gives multifamily landlords lots of room to push rent rates -- or, at least, it will once supply headwinds cool down.

CBRE Research

So, Jay, are you concerned about residential rents making a resurgence in a year or two if interest rates don't come down soon?

Could it be that, paradoxically, high interest rates will push inflation higher in the largest and most important consumer inflation category of housing?

If The Economy Is So Good, Why Are Consumers So Down About It?

There are signs that the economy is relatively strong. Almost everyone who wants to work can find a job, and real wage growth has been positive for a while. And yet, consumers' view of the state of the economy seems to be: "Meh."

Sentiment about the present situation remains well below 2018–2019 levels and has been trending downward, while consumer expectations for the future definitely appear to be in a downward slide.

The Conference Board

Why?

Well, keep in mind that a good 60% of the country live paycheck-to-paycheck. Wage growth has slowed way down, and yet some very visible prices in the economy have continued to rise.

Hence, the surging credit card and auto loan debt:

Data by YCharts

And as usually happens during these big surges in consumer debt, delinquency rates are rising as well.

Serious (90+ day) delinquencies are nearly 10% for credit card debt, roughly the same level as where they stood at the beginning of the GFC.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, auto loan delinquencies are higher than at the start of the GFC, and heading higher.

Again, I'm not saying delinquencies are already at recessionary levels, implying that the economy is already in recession. But, to me, the trend looks late-cycle, not early cycle or recovery phase.

Here's another reason I theorize why consumers are dissatisfied with this economy. While the prices of rent, groceries, household goods, airfares, and hotels have flattened out, some very visible prices for frequently purchased items like gasoline and restaurant meals have gone to uncomfortably high levels.

Who hasn't gone through a fast food line and thought, "Wow, I remember when a Big Mac only cost $X."

FinanceBuzz

Although "food away from home" has continued its disinflationary trend in the CPI, restaurant prices are still rising, albeit at a slower rate. After the huge price increases we've already seen over the last few years, though, the cost of eating out is really frustrating for consumers.

According to the CPI, "food away from home" has risen in price four percentage points more than average wages over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

That gap doesn't seem huge, but people notice it.

Between restaurant menus and the gas pump, these highly visible prices for frequently purchased items are eating into consumers' wallets more than they did before the pandemic and undoubtedly help to explain the declining sentiment.

So, what's your favorite fast food joint, Jay? I'm guessing you're a Chick-fil-A guy.

Why I Love REITs Right Now

I know some folks may roll their eyes that I keep buying real estate investment trusts, or REITs, week after week when REITs have lately been performing so poorly (on a price basis).

But I'm a long-term investor. Every time I buy shares, I do so with the intent of holding them indefinitely. The idea is to own great businesses that can consistently compound their cash earnings and thereby distribute a growing dividend to their shareholders over time.

Quite simply, many of the best valued, most opportunistically priced great businesses available right now are REITs.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the REIT sector currently trades at an average discount to net asset value ("NAV") of 19%.

Historically, when REITs trade at such a large discount to NAV, they tend to outperform private real estate about 2/3rds of the time.

Brookfield Insights

What about REIT performance against non-real estate stocks?

Well, if my macro thesis is correct and inflation, economic growth, and (eventually) interest rates are headed lower for the foreseeable future, then REITs are primed to outperform both stocks and bonds.

Cohen & Steers

As illustrated by the chart above, when both growth and yields are falling, REITs are generally the best performers. The reason they've performed so poorly as of late is because growth has been falling even as yields have been rising. In Q1 2024, real GDP growth fell even as interest rates crept back up.

REITs are highly correlated to corporate bonds. The market basically treats them like corporate bond proxies.

Fundamentally, they are a lot more than that because REITs can and do grow their cash flow and dividends, while bonds just pay a coupon. Nevertheless, it is unfortunately undeniable that REITs basically act like corporate bond alternatives.

Bonds are the preferred and presumably safer source of income, so when interest rates rise, REIT prices fall. When interest rates fall, REIT prices rise.

Almost mechanically, when interest rates are high and/or rising, funds flow out of REITs and into bonds. When interest rates are low and/or falling, funds flow out of bonds and into REITs.

That's why investment fund managers are heavily overweight bonds and underweight REITs right now.

Bank of America Research

If and when interest rates enter a sustained decline (unless it is accompanied by some sort of major economic crash), REITs should rally with a vengeance.

(Note: As of the morning of Friday, May 3rd, REITs are ripping as Treasury yields and the price of oil both fall.)

Of course, specific REIT fundamentals do matter. If the whole sector rallies, the strongest REITs with the best growth prospects will rally the most.

Those are the very REITs I aim to buy while the opportunity lasts. Already, I sense the opportunity potentially beginning to slip away.

Notable Earnings Updates

Several of the dividend stocks and REITs I have been buying lately have reported earnings over the last few weeks, and I haven't been disappointed in any of them.

Brookfield's Renewable Energy Deal With Microsoft

Brookfield (BN, BAM) recently announced the largest corporate power purchase agreement ("PPA") ever signed -- in fact, 8x larger than the next largest corporate PPA ever signed. Presumably, Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC) will be in on this because Microsoft (MSFT) has agreed to purchase a remarkable 10.5 gigawatts of power (enough to power 1.8 million homes) from renewable energy sources all over the world, deliverable from 2026 through 2030.

As one of the few globally diversified renewable energy owner-developers, BEP was a natural fit as MSFT's partner in this deal. It demonstrates a strength that BEP's management has touted for a while: it is the go-to supplier of renewable energy capacity for corporate purchasers seeking to decarbonize their operations. And BEP's massive backlog continues to grow amid the "AI gold rush" as electricity-sapping data centers seek power sources, with paired solar & battery storage being a strong preference.

I found interesting that, over the last nine-month period of stock/unit price weakness, BEP reported buying back 4 million LP units. I always love to see companies engage in these highly opportunistic buybacks when the cost of equity (and therefore returns on buybacks) has become high.

I'm a happy owner of BEP as well as BAM, but my buying preference right now is BAM due to the double-digit dividend growth I think it will achieve for the foreseeable future on top of the current 3.9% dividend yield.

Whirlpool

Household appliance maker Whirlpool (WHR) reported decent Q1 earnings, but the market didn't buy management's positive spin. Home sales transactions, a typical catalyst for buying new appliances, are very low right now, and WHR's sales have taken a hit. Net sales declined 3.4% YoY, while non-GAAP EPS sank 33% and WHR's cash burn increased from Q1 2023's $573 million to Q1 2024's $988 million.

And yet, management reaffirmed guidance for free cash flow of $550-650 million this year, which would be enough to cover its $400 million dividend.

I am very tempted to buy more WHR, but this environment does make me nervous. Management's bridge from an almost $1 billion cash burn in Q1 to ~$600 million of FCF for the full year seems optimistic. But if they pull it off, now would be the time to buy WHR.

It's a best-in-class appliance producer with #1 market positions in many of its product categories. And it has a 68-year streak of paying dividends without a single cut. Management says they remain committed to paying the dividend.

That dividend now yields 7.4%.

Hmmmmm.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE), the leading owner/developer of Class A, state-of-the-art, unbeatably located life science mega-campuses, reported solid Q1 2024 results.

That is, they were solid in an absolute sense, but definitively slowing relative to the past few years of red-hot organic growth. A big wave of supply is hitting the market at the same time as biotech demand for lab space has moderated significantly from the post-COVID surge.

That's okay. It's the slow part of the cycle, but it doesn't indicate that ARE's growth model is broken. On the Q1 2024 earnings conference call, management indicated that there will be significantly less competition from new supply a year from now and a lot less two years from now. But ARE's weighted average remaining lease term stands at 7.5 years.

ARE will survive the slowdown and thrive on the other side of it.

American Tower

American Tower (AMT) recent reported better-than-expected Q1 2024 earnings as well as better-than-expected growth guidance, and yet the market reaction seemed fairly blasé. I don't know why, but I'm taking advantage of it to grow my position.

A 3.6% dividend yield plus defensive growth in the high single-digits strikes me as a winning combo.

EastGroup Properties

Sunbelt infill industrial landlord/developer EastGroup Properties (EGP) also reported solid Q1 earnings, including 8.8% FFO per share growth and 7.7% cash same-property NOI growth. Better yet, rent growth for new and renewal leases during the quarter came in at a remarkable 57.8% on a straight-line basis. That includes the effect of embedded annual rent escalators.

Although there is a decent amount of big box industrial supply coming to market, the amount of infill, last-mile industrial space capable of competing with EGP's well-positioned properties is very minimal.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

The largest Sunbelt multifamily landlord/developer in the country, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), reported acceptable earnings in Q1, all things considered.

Yes, core FFO per share declined by a little over 2.5% YoY due to the effects of a huge wave of new supply hitting its markets, but this huge supply wave is being offset by high absorption (tenant demand due to strong job growth) and very low tenant turnover, especially to buy a home. Occupancy remains fairly stable at 95.3%, which allowed average effective rent per unit to increase 1.5% YoY. Expense growth did increase at a faster rate, though, resulting in a same-property NOI decline of 0.7%.

Again, this is remarkably resilient performance given the fact that multifamily deliveries are at their highest level in half a century. Above-average population and job growth in MAA's market should ensure the REIT survives this temporary soft patch and thrives once new deliveries start to fall off later this year and into 2025.

Meanwhile, MAA's best-in-class balance sheet with net debt to EBITDA of 3.6x gives the company lots of capacity to raise debt for any opportunistic acquisitions or development projects that pencil out. On the Q1 conference call, management made clear that they are actively growing their development pipeline for new apartment communities to be delivered into what is highly likely to be a very favorable environment in 2026-2027.

MAA trades at 14.8x core FFO and 16.6x AFFO, offering about 30% upside to its 5-year average valuation.

InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust (IVT) has a rather nondescript name, but its grocery-anchored shopping centers across the Sunbelt are anything but. In Q1 2024, IVT reported core FFO per share growth of 10%, same-store NOI growth of 4.1%, blended (new and renewal) leasing spreads of 11.2%, and a record occupancy level of 96.3%.

There is extremely little supply growth coming to IVT's market in the foreseeable future, as it is simply not economical to develop new properties with construction costs and interest rates being where they are. Thus, the favorable combination of strong population/job growth and extremely limited supply growth in IVT's markets should remain in place for years, allowing management to push rents and upgrade tenant quality.

Plus, IVT has the balance sheet and cost of capital strength to profitably acquire grocery-anchored centers in its core Sunbelt markets right now, a feat that most other retail real estate investors cannot boast.

I don't own nearly enough IVT.

My Shopping List For May

Here's my buy list of stocks I'm trying to build up into larger positions in my portfolio while I still can:

Company Rationale Agree Realty (ADC) Best-in-class single-tenant retail portfolio, fortress balance sheet, forward-thinking and shareholder-aligned management, recession-resistance, yield over 5%... what's not to like? American Tower (AMT) Excellent capital allocation and financial management, global wireless infrastructure portfolio that benefits from worldwide growth in cellular traffic, ownership of CoreSite data centers that peripherally benefits from AI. Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Best-in-class life science landlord/developer with some of the best located research campuses in the world, long leases and strong tenants that insulate it from supply pressures, and of course, a fortress balance sheet. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) World-leading alternative asset management giant that will benefit from the growth of renewable energy, infrastructure investment, and private equity/credit. Zero debt. Double-digit expected dividend growth. Comcast (CMCSA) Stable and industry-leading broadband provider combined with exciting growth segments like world-class theme parks and film studios. Tons of free cash flow to support dividend growth and buybacks. EastGroup Properties (EGP) Unbeatable infill locations largely insulate EGP's last-mile industrial parks from supply competition, and the REIT has a land bank of more attractive locations to develop into new properties over time. Near shoring and more trade with Mexico are another tailwind. Plus, EGP's balance sheet is incredibly strong. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) Leading financier of clean energy projects, very high credit quality borrowers/counterparties, very low credit losses over the company's history, highly shareholder-aligned management team. InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Best-in-class grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio focused exclusively on the Sunbelt, low-leveraged balance sheet, commitment to conservative dividend growth. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Long-term population & job growth in MAA's primary and secondary Sunbelt markets should more than make up for temporary supply headwinds. Management are straight-shooters and using the balance sheet capacity to invest for long-term value creation. Rexford Industrial (REXR) Exclusively focused on infill, last-mile industrial properties in Southern California, which is the largest and also most supply constrained industrial market in the country. Pristine balance sheet. Essential Utilities (WTRG) I'm not expecting anything sexy from this regulated water/gas utility. Just a 3.25% yield and 6-7% annual dividend growth. That's achievable. Click to enlarge

For those of you, like me, who spent years wishing you could own these high-quality names at an attractive cost basis... well, what are you waiting for?