Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer
Luca Bocca - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi
Delphine Lee - JPMorgan
Pamela Zuluaga - Morgan Stanley
Ignacio Cerezo - UBS
Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research
Andrea Lisi - Equita
Hugo Cruz - KBW
Fabrizio Bernardi - Intermonte.

Carlo Messina

Welcome to our first quarter results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer; and I’m here with Luca Bocca, our new CFO; Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

We delivered the best ever start to the year with high quality results. Also, thanks to a strong acceleration in commissions and insurance, income. Costs are firmly under control, while we are even investing in technology and asset quality remains excellent. €2.3 billion net income was the best quarterly net income since 2007.

Earnings per share grew 21% on a yearly basis and in 2024 we will reward shareholders with a total distribution of at least €7.3 billion, including the €1.7 billion buyback in June. In the quarter we increased the common equity ratio and we strengthened our zero NPL status. We clearly an additional distribution for this year and next will be evaluated year by

