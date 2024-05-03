Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.35K Followers

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

West Gotcher - VP, Finance & IR
Quintin Kneen - President & CEO
Piers Middleton - Chief Commercial Officer
Sam Rubio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James
Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Securities
David Smith - Pickering Energy Partners
Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy
Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG
Don Crist - Johnson Rice

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Dee, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Tidewater First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to West Gotcher, Senior Vice President for Strategy, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

West Gotcher

Thank you, Dee. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tidewater's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined on the call this morning by our President and CEO, Quintin Kneen; our Chief Financial Officer, Sam Rubio; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Piers Middleton.

During today's call, we'll make certain statements that are forward-looking and referring to our plans and expectations. There are risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied by any comment that we are making during today's conference call.

Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for additional details on these factors. These documents are available on our website at tdw.com, or through the SEC at sec.gov. Information presented on this call speaks only as of today, May 3, 2024. Therefore, you're advised that any time sensitive information

