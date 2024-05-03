CPER: Long-Term Copper Outlook Is Bullish, But Short-Term Caution Advised

lissart/E+ via Getty Images

Copper held by United States Copper Index Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:CPER) is a hot commodity. Prices are up about 17% year-to-date, as demand remains resilient and primary supply keeps disappointing. In particular, the suspension of production at Cobre Panama, the world’s largest open-pit copper mine, and falling production from some major miners, are pushing the market into a deficit that was not anticipated to materialize until the latter part of the decade. Power cuts in Zambia hit key mines, putting additional pressure on the copper market. Also, lower margins for smelters in China, scrambling to get in-demand copper concentrate to maintain production capacity, may cause a 10% cut in this year's refined copper output. Finally, the large costs of permitting and developing new mines are driving major industry players to attempt M&A activity rather than starting new projects, as proved by the BHP Group (BHP) attempt to acquire Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF).

The overall picture looks quite bullish. However, I believe there are some near-term headwinds which the market is currently underestimating, the most important of which is the demand destruction which will be brought about by the deflation of the Chinese housing bubble. This process is still ongoing, and its consequences have not yet been fully absorbed by the copper market.

The problems with primary supply

First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine is a big deal for the copper market. The mine accounted for about 1.5% of copper supply in 2023. It holds reserves valued well exceeding $100 billion at current prices. It was projected to produce around 400,000 tons of copper in 2024.

The mine was put in care and maintenance in November 2023, due to protests after the Panamanian government renewed the mining concession in exchange for higher royalties. This led to an unprecedented tightening of the copper market, which was previously projected to be in a slight surplus. In October, the International Copper Study Group said it expected a surplus of 467,000 tons in 2024, the biggest forecast for a glut since 2014 (for comparison, the entire copper market is around 27 million tons). However, with the removal of the 400,000 tons from Cobre Panama, plus the additional 200,000 production cuts announced by Anglo American, the copper market is now close to balance. In fact, the International Copper Study Group has also revised its initial bearish forecasts. It is now projecting a much smaller surplus of 162,000 tons. Simultaneously, supply growth, which was expected to be around 3.7%, has been lowered to only 0.5%.

The copper market balance looks even tighter a few years into the future. Anglo American foresees copper production to fall even more sharply starting from 2025 (see slide 47 of the Investor Presentation). Meanwhile, copper grades at major mines worldwide continue to decline. They are about 75% lower than 100 years ago (falling grades are a recurrent phenomenon for many commodities, but especially pronounced for copper).

Bloomberg

Finally, even if exploration budgets have rebounded, the trend of fewer and fewer major discoveries continues.

S&P Global

Investing in the physical metal

As I argued in a previous article, because of rising costs, inflationary pressures, and the technical difficulties involved in permitting and building new mines, the copper price could outperform the majority of miners throughout the cycle. This is an important rationale for investing directly in the physical metal.

The United States Copper Index Fund offers an alternative to investors who lack access to copper futures. The Copper Index Fund is an ETF that aims at replicating the daily changes of the SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return, net of management expenses. In turn, the benchmark index is based on a number of eligible copper futures contracts, selected to maximize backwardation and minimize contango, while remaining in the liquid portion of the futures curve. Therefore, CPER holds a portfolio of copper futures contracts and other instruments, such as forwards and swap contracts. While it doesn't directly track the price of copper, it has a good track record at doing exactly that.

Data by YCharts

A changing demand picture

From the middle of the decade, important new demand drivers are expected to play a major role. Today, about 28% of copper demand is generated by construction, with transportation (such as batteries for electric vehicles) accounting only for 13%, power generation for 16%, consumer goods (e.g., electronics) for 13.4%, industrial equipment for 12.1%. New construction, in particular via the enormous property bubble in China that has been building up over the last two decades, has represented the main driver of demand growth over the first quarter of this century.

This picture is changing. Copper is expected to play a major role in the new green economy, as well as to benefit from the rise of the global middle class. In fact, copper can be found almost everywhere, in wind turbines and solar panels, in transmission and distribution lines, in electronics and car batteries. In particular, demand for copper from the energy transition, i.e., clean power generation and electrified transport, is expected to grow about 4% per year between now and 2040. At the same time, demand from construction and manufacturing will grow only 1.5% per year over the same period. The result is that transportation could replace construction as the biggest single demand driver for copper by the end of the decade.

Bloomberg

Some words of caution about the near-term

Despite the above-mentioned forecasts, I believe that the most bullish projections about copper fail to consider the elasticity of demand and overestimate the impact of the green energy transition. If decarbonization objectives are taken at face value, then indeed a significant demand growth, that cannot be met by a struggling supply, can be anticipated. The problem with these projections is that they are far too simplistic and don't consider the complexities of the real world. If copper prices were to explode, demand destruction would occur. The current deadlines of the green energy transition would simply not be met, as the economic costs would be exceedingly expensive to bear even for advanced economies. Therefore, even if I am long-term bullish on copper, I don't expect demand curves to be accurate, or prices would be forced to rise exponentially in line with them.

My main concern currently is about the near term, especially the demand from China. China is responsible for over 50% of the world’s copper demand. This means that, for the moment, the price of copper will continue to be settled in China. The short-term future of copper, therefore, largely depends on how far the Chinese authorities are willing to let the property bubble deflate.

Property prices in China have been falling since 2021, but the effects on the copper market act only with a lag. This is because Chinese smelters operate within the framework of a planned economy. They are incentivized to maintain production capacity, even in the face of falling profit margins. In fact, Chinese smelting capacity has increased significantly in the last few years, despite softening demand. China's refined copper production has surged 13% in 2023. Smelting capacity is expected to increase by a further 5% in 2024.

The tangible effect is that copper concentrate treatment charges (TCs) at Chinese smelters are falling at a dramatic pace. China's spot TC fell to as low as $12 a metric ton. This is the lowest level since July 2021 and 85% below the annual benchmark of $80 per tonne. It fell into the single digits only in 2010, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Bloomberg

I believe TCs at Chinese smelters are one of the most crucial data points to get a sense of the copper market. Unfortunately, it is not obvious how to interpret it. It could be that the supply of copper concentrates from mines is exceedingly tight, which forces smelters to bid up its price, if they are unable to cut down on production runs or reduce capacity because of political constraints (the vast majority of Chinese smelting capacity is state-owned). This would be a bullish indicator for the copper price. On the other hand, it could be that demand for refined copper products is weak, especially from the slowing Chinese real estate sector. This would be a bearish indicator. Finally, rather than tightening supply or falling demand, the problem could be the overexpansion of capacity.

In general, all three factors play a role. I believe that the last one is, for now, the dominant one to explain the decline in TCs, and expect falling demand to keep prices range bound in the short term. I maintain a long-term bullish picture since, while in the short term there is no other demand driver that can compensate for the fall in Chinese demand, in the long term the electrification trend and the green energy transition will tip the scales in favor of the copper bulls.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese real estate market's contribution to copper growth is currently between 2.2% and 3.2%. This could drop to just 2% if the real estate bubble is supported by further stimulus. The difference may not look significant, but it would remove between 300,000 and 500,000 tons from demand. This would be enough to turn the currently tight market into a surplus.

In conclusion, I believe bullish bets on copper are premature. Even from a technical point of view, copper futures appear to be overextended, with copper speculative net positions approaching 2021 highs.

investing.com

I have consequently trimmed my copper exposure, taking advantage of the recent strength, except for my long-term holdings in Lundin Mining and NGEx Minerals.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.