BUI: Still A Great Option In This Macro Environment

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is evaluated as an investment option at its current market price.
  • The fund has a discount to NAV, making it an attractive buy.
  • BUI provides exposure to European utility and power companies, which could benefit from the strong economic expansion in Europe.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Business colleagues studying graphs on screen in meeting room

Monty Rakusen

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.74K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor with 15 years experience in financial services. I enjoy sharing my knowledge and research - but I won't pump tickers for clicks or discuss ideas that I don't actually follow or invest in. I think my followers appreciate that approach.

I began my career in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BUI, VPU, IDU, VOO, SCHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BUI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BUI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News