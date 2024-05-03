Monty Rakusen

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its objective is to "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation". BUI does this by investing in equity securities in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Power sectors and by utilizing an option writing strategy.

My followers know I have owned BUI for a long time - but I am always cautious about when to add to my position. Back in November 2023 was one such time, however, when I thought the outlook going forward was particularly strong for this fund and its underlying securities. Looking back, this was indeed a good call on my part:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given this double-digit pop and the recent uptick in volatility we have seen across the markets, I thought BUI was due for another look to see if I should change my rating. While I am keen to take profits when I should, that isn't the case here. I see a continued favorable backdrop and believe maintaining the "buy" outlook is the right move. I'll explain why in greater detail below.

Discount To NAV Still Present

Those who read my work on CEFs know that valuation is always a critical component to me. When it comes to BUI - that is no different. This is a fund that often trades at favorable (discounts) to NAV but not always. So being careful with my buy-in points when the value is there has led to strong performance for me with this fund over time.

Back in Q4, I noted BUI had a discount to NAV nearing 9%. I found the value too great to pass up and have been subsequently rewarded for it. This discount has narrowed substantially today, but the good news is a discount still exists. While not as large, at an over 2% discount to NAV I feel comfortable still recommending buying this fund:

BUI: Fast Facts (BlackRock)

This is a straightforward attribute, so there is not much else to say regarding it. The simple logic is I like this fund in most climates and when it trades at a discount to what the underlying assets say it's worth, I am generally a buyer. That message rings true today.

European Exposure Could Provide A Boost

Another attribute I have found favorable with respect to BUI over time is that it gives me Utilities and Power sector exposure to companies outside the US. While I have nothing against US utility companies, I own plenty of them through my passive ETF holdings. For BUI, it gives me some overlap from my ETF holdings but plenty of diversification because it holds quite a bit of European assets, as shown below:

BUI's Country Breakdown (BlackRock)

Diversification is generally a good tool so, again, this is something I usually find attractive about BUI. However, there are also reasons why I like it, especially at this moment in time even more so than usual.

One reason is that economic expansion is coming in quite strong in Europe. The recovery has taken hold there and the Russian-Ukrainian war remains isolated in that corner of the continent. There were initially concerns that the conflict would spread across the region and that so far has not happened. This has allowed investors to invest with more confidence in the region and economic figures are showing the benefit of this reality:

Economic Surprise Index (Euro-zone vs. US) (UBS)

I see the upside indicator for Europe as a positive here. It means more investment in infrastructure and greater consumer buying power which should keep energy bills being paid on time (a fundamental concern for utility providers across the globe). I therefore see this attribute as a bullish catalyst for BUI going forward - especially in the short term. It supports why I don't see a need to downgrade my outlook despite a 13% gain.

Inflation Is A Headwind

Of course, there are risks to staying long here. Any investment comes with that reality and no fund is a buy all the time - including BUI. I discuss the pros and cons of every investment in my articles - even the funds I own. I would not pump any individual ticker as a buy all the time and while I have a favorable outlook for BUI here, I will not suggest there isn't a chance of a pullback at this time.

One of those risks is inflation. It remains elevated and continues to challenge sectors viewed as "bond proxies". This is often an adjective used to describe utility and infrastructure investments due to their above-average dividend payouts and defensive nature. The challenge here is that while inflation has come down, it remains high across the globe compared to the last decade. This is keeping central banks on edge and making them reluctant to cut interest rates (often viewed as favorable for Utilities):

Global Inflation (Current & Forecasts) (S&P Global)

Of course, the Utilities sector (and BUI by extension) has been performing pretty well in this environment. So this is not anything to be overly alarmed about. But it has tied the hands of central banks, including here in the US. After the Fed's press release from May 1st, traders have begun to moderate their expectations on rate cuts domestically this year. In fact, futures markets are now pricing in just one cut from the Fed in 2024:

Market Rate Cut Expectations (JPMorgan)

My takeaway from this is that higher rates are here to stay that may provide some pressure on dividend-oriented sectors like Utilities. This is not meant to contradict my "buy" rating, but rather to manage expectations. BUI has had a great run and I see more gains ahead, but I am not suggesting another double-digit run here. I see moderate gains with a steady income and the pressure from the inflation/rate environment putting a limit on how much higher it can go until things change. As such, I would recommend laddering in with new positions and to not get too carried away with expectations for now.

The Right Kind Of Leverage

I will now take a moment to remind readers what type of leverage BUI uses. As a CEF with active management, investors are buying into a fund where management charges a higher fee than you would get with a passive ETF, and also buying into a strategy where managers are seeking "alpha". This can be good or bad - it depends on your goals and risk tolerance. And I want to highlight it here because my followers know I have been advocating against leveraged CEFs over the past year or so because the inverted yield curve has made borrowing very expensive for those funds.

However, BUI is different. Rather than borrowing at short-term rates to reinvest at long-term rates (as debt funds often do), BUI utilizes an options writing strategy by selling covered calls. This means it sells options against the positions it actually owns - collecting premiums to do so and profiting when those options are not utilized. The downside is when a call option is exercised that limits the capital gains BUI can generate (investors call it away because the share price has risen - so they make the profit). BUI would still collect the option premium in that instance, of course.

I generally prefer this strategy because it is cheaper to employ and also comes with less risk. The upside is limited, but the downside is capped. I prefer that. Also, we can see that while many CEFs have had to cut their distributions over the past few years as borrowing costs roared higher, BUI has been able to maintain its payout:

BUI's Distributions (BlackRock)

The simple matter is that I like high income but only if it is sustainable. BUI is offering a reasonable yield and a sustainable one. This is a win-win and central to why I expect to continue to hold BUI in my portfolio for the foreseeable future.

Helps To Balance A Portfolio

A final word on BUI highlights why I continue to prefer Utilities as a whole when diversifying my overall portfolio. There are a number of different ways investors can achieve balance in their equity holdings. For me, this is essential because my NASDAQ and S&P 500 holdings are getting more and more tilted to the same familiar names (think Mag 7). While this has been rewarding at times, it has exposed me to concentration risk. I'm sure many readers are experiencing the same thing.

Utilities are a key way for me to maintain some kind of balance in my portfolio because unlike other sectors this is an area that is barely represented in the broader market indices. This is one of the fundamental reasons why I bought into this sector many years ago when I began my investment journey and the thesis still rings true today:

Sector Weights in the S&P 500 (FactSet)

The conclusion I draw here is investors can achieve inherent benefits from holding BUI even if they aren't wildly enthusiastic about this space. It can provide some defense and diversification and that is often a good thing after markets have run up. This sums up to reaffirm why I have owned this fund (and sector) for as long as I have.

Bottom Line

BUI has been pumping out impressive gains and I believe more could be on the way. While the discount has narrowed, there is still value at these levels and I continue to enjoy the income and diversification benefits of the underlying securities. Further, I see the European exposure as a net gain, not a headwind, as economic figures in the continent have improved and the ongoing war in Ukraine remains isolated in that region. As a result, I see merit in keeping my "buy" rating in place, and I encourage my followers to give the idea some consideration as we move deeper into 2024.