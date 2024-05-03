Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Chirillo - Executive Director, IR
Steph Disher - CEO
Jack Kienzler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan
Rob Mason - Baird
Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs
Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo
Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets
David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Atmus Filtration Technologies' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Chirillo, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Chirillo

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Atmus Filtration Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Steph Disher, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Kienzler, Chief Financial Officer.

Certain information presented today will be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect expected results. Please refer to our slides on our website for the disclosure of the risks that could affect our results and for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures referred to on our call. For additional information, please see our SEC filings and the Investor Relations pages available on our website at Atmus.com.

Now I'll turn the call over to Steph.

Steph Disher

Thank you, Todd, and good morning, everyone. We delivered strong performance in the first quarter. On the call today, I’ll provide an update on our performance in the quarter. Our outlook for the year and provide some comments on delivery of our growth strategy. Jack will then provide additional details regarding our financial performance. Before I discuss the

