Complete Solaria, Inc. (CSLR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Wuebbels - Chief Operating Officer
T.J. Rodgers - Chief Executive Officer
Siddarth Madhav - President & Chief Strategy Officer, Ayna.AI
Mike Bego - President, Kline Hill
Will Anderson - Founder

Conference Call Participants

Brian Wuebbels

Good afternoon and welcome to the Complete Solaria's Earnings Call. My name is Brian Wuebbels, and I am the Chief Operating Officer for Complete Solaria. Joining me here today is T.J. Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer, Complete Solaria. We will be presenting the company's recent financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2024 and a business update. The formal presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

A few quick reminders before we start. First, today's call is being webcast. A link to the webcast can be found along with our press release on our Investors section of our company website at www.completesolaria.com. Second, during this call we will be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and actual results may differ due to factors noted in the press release and in our periodic SEC filings. We will reference some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure can be found in today's release on our website. Last, questions can be submitted any time during the call using the Question Submission Box found on your screen.

And with that, I will turn it over to T.J. Rodgers.

T.J. Rodgers

Thanks, Brian. First of all, let me introduce people going starting with you. This is as you said Brian Wuebbels, who's our COO. He is actually our CFO, as well. He is – we will hire to replace him. And since Brian is moving up in the company, I'd like him to introduce himself to you.

