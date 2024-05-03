AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenny Neslin - General Counsel
T.J. Durkin - Chief Executive Officer & President
Nick Smith - Chief Investment Officer
Anthony Rossiello - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - UBS
Jason Weaver - JonesTrading
Bose George - KBW
Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AG Mortgage Investment Trust First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After managements' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jenny Neslin, General Counsel for the company. Please go ahead.

Jenny Neslin

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter 2024 earnings call for AG Mortgage Investment Trust. With me on the call today are T.J. Durkin, our CEO and President; Nick Smith, our Chief Investment Officer; and Anthony Rossiello, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that the information discussed in today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our SEC filings, including under the headings Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements Risk Factors and management's discussion and analysis.

The company's actual results may differ materially from these statements. We encourage you to read the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements contained in our SEC filings, including our most recently filed Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we are not obligated and do not intend to update or to review

