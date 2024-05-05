Enrique Ramos Lopez/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Randstad (OTCPK:RANJY) (OTCPK:RANJF) is a Dutch temp and staffing agency serving the needs of its customers that are looking for temporary labor solutions. In 2023, the company was active in almost 40 markets and was able to put 2 million people to work.

I like Randstad as it's a well-managed HR company focusing on its core performance and without pursuing an expansion in markets or sectors it has no affinity with. I also see a company like Randstad as an excellent proxy for the wellbeing of the economy of the countries it's working in as a strong economy should boost the labor market and increase the demand for labor. As Randstad plays an important role in matching employer and employee, a strong labor market is definitely helpful to the company. Additionally, during downcycles, people who have been made redundant by previous employers may be looking for temp jobs to secure income. This doesn’t mean Randstad is well shielded from any negative economic scenario, but as it runs a capex-light business model, I like its ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Randstad has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam where the company is trading with RAND as its ticker symbol and with an average daily volume of almost 450,000 shares.

A weaker set of results

The company has already released its Q1 results and although those were substantially weaker than the bottom line result in the first quarter of last year, the "damage" remained relatively limited. As you can see below, the total revenue decreased by just under 10% to 5.94B EUR, while the cost of services (comparable to the COGS as Randstad delivers services) decreased by approximately 8% to 4.74B EUR. This resulted in a total gross profit of just under 1.2B EUR and an operating profit of 126M EUR vs. 218M EUR in the first quarter of last year.

This result somewhat is a testament to Randstad’s flexibility as a 580M EUR revenue reduction reduces the operating income by "just" 92M EUR. Of course the impact is still very noticeable, but the impact of a slowdown in the revenue can be managed by Randstad.

The bottom line showed net income of 88M EUR, of which 86M EUR was attributable to the common shareholders of Randstad (about 2M EUR of the net profit was attributable to the owners of the preference shares). The EPS was 0.48 EUR, but the earnings per share adjusted for the amortization and impairment of acquisition-related assets was approximately 21 cents per share higher at 0.69 EUR (compared to 1.04 EUR in Q1 2023).

As mentioned in my previous articles and in the introduction of this article, I like Randstad because of its low-capex business model. It’s a "people business" - employees connect other people with jobs, and you don’t need a lot of equipment to perform those tasks. That’s very clear when you look at the cash flow statement as the total capex incurred in the first quarter was just 17M EUR.

Looking at the cash flow statement, the reported operating cash flow was 31M EUR which appears to be pretty weak but keep in mind this includes a 144M EUR working capital investment while it also includes a 54M EUR cash tax payment although the Q1 income statement indicates only 31M EUR in taxes was due. We should also deduct the 56M EUR in lease payments from the reported operating cash flow, which means the adjusted operating cash flow excluding WC changes and lease payments was approximately 142M EUR.

As mentioned before, total Q1 capex was just 17M EUR, which means the underlying net free cash flow was 125M EUR of which approximately 123M EUR was attributable to the common shareholders of Randstad. This represented approximately 0.70 EUR per share (and 0. 69 EUR per fully diluted share).

As of the end of the first quarter, the company’s net debt position was approximately 1.05B EUR, but this predominantly consists of lease liabilities. The net financial debt excluding lease liabilities was a very manageable 437M EUR. Considering the Q1 EBITDA was approximately 219M EUR including lease amortization and about 163M EUR excluding lease amortization, the net debt position is completely under control as the debt ratio based on the annualized EBITDA will very likely come in below 0.5 (subject to changes in the working capital position). As a reminder, the EBITDA (adjusted for lease payments in 2022 and 2023 was 1.25B EUR and 1B EUR respectively). I expect another full-year EBITDA decrease this year, but there's no reason to be concerned about the company’s debt level.

It doesn’t sound like Randstad expects the second quarter of the current financial year to be any better. The first quarter was characterized by "subdued activity levels" of Randstad’s clients, and according to the company’s update, these conditions continue into April. That’s why Randstad isn’t expecting an improvement in the gross margin yet but the operating expenses will slowly increase during the quarter, but fortunately, there will be an additional 0.6 working day impact during the second quarter and hopefully that will help mitigate the impact of the higher operating expenses.

Meanwhile, Randstad continues to buy back its own stock, and it does so in tranches of 1.5M shares for a combined total of up to 400M EUR. The fourth tranche was completed earlier in April as Randstad only needed about 10 weeks to complete the purchase of 1.5M shares, and since it has kicked off another tranche of 1.5M EUR which will likely be completed by the end of Q2.

At the current share price, a 400M EUR share buyback program will allow Randstad to repurchase 4-5% of its share count, which will obviously have a positive impact on the per-share metrics.

Randstad also has a clear dividend policy: It pays 50% of the underlying adjusted net profit, and sometimes additional special dividends are proposed as well. That’s why the company paid a total of 3.55 EUR based on its FY 2023 results (2.28 EUR has already been paid, the final tranche of 1.27 EUR will be payable in Q3 as a special dividend). As 2024 is shaping up to be a weaker year, income investors are warned to not focus on last year’s dividend and expect a dividend decrease this year.

Investment thesis

Randstad is clearly feeling the impact of the slowdown of the economy in the countries it is active in, but I think this creates a buying opportunity, as I like to pick up Randstad during weakness and feed my shares back into the market during good times. While the first quarter of the year is traditionally pretty weak due to the impact of seasonal elements, we likely shouldn’t expect an improvement anytime soon. Although there's no rush to buy the stock, I will likely start building my position in the near future. Rather than buying the stock outright, I may also decide to write put options, in a combination of in the money and out of the money exercise prices.

I currently have no position in Randstad, but I expect to gain exposure in the next few weeks.

