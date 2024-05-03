Broadcom: Too Much China Revenue

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom's stock appears expensive due to geopolitical risks and potential revenue fluctuations from tensions between the US and China.
  • The company relies heavily on revenue from China, which is at risk due to China's efforts to reduce reliance on foreign chip firms.
  • While Broadcom's acquisition of VMware has boosted revenue, it may not be enough to offset the risks associated with the Chinese market.

Broadcom

G0d4ather

Investment Thesis

I believe that while Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been historically a strong performer within the technology sector, recent headwinds from geopolitical risks make the stock appear expensive in my opinion. With this, investors have to consider the potential for

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management profile picture
Noah's Arc Capital Management
1.48K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News