Hippo Holdings, Inc. (HIPO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Hippo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Olson - Director, Corporate Communications
Richard McCathron - President, CEO & Director
Stewart Ellis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies
Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hippo Holdings first quarter earnings call. My name is Betsy, and I will be moderating your call today. If you would like to ask a question during the presentation, you may do so by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. If you are streaming via a web browser, timely press Q&A button and type in your question.

I will now hand you over to your host, Mark Olson from Hippo Holdings to begin. Please go ahead.

Mark Olson

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining Hippo's 2024 first quarter earnings call. Earlier today, we issued a shareholder letter announcing its Q1 results, which is available at investors dot Hippo.com. Leading today's discussion will be hit by President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Ellis. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll open the call to questions.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation forward looking statements include, but are not limited to those expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions and competitive and industry outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from historical results and or from our forecast, including those set forth in Hippo's Form 10 Q filed today for more information please refer to the risks, uncertainties and other factors

Recommended For You

About HIPO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIPO

Trending Analysis

Trending News