Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 3, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Raymond James

Aldo Martinez - Finance Manager
Marcel Verbaas - Chair and CEO
Barry Bloom - President and COO
Atish Shah - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Bellisario - Baird
Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Bill Crow - Raymond James

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand it over to your host, Aldo Martinez, Finance Manager, to begin, please go ahead.

Aldo Martinez

Thank you, Alex, and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts' first quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. I'm here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with a discussion on our performance, Barry will follow with more details on operating trends and capital expenditure projects and Atish will conclude today's remarks on our balance sheet and outlook. We will then open the call for Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind everyone that certain statements made on this call are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Forward-looking statements in the earnings release that we issued yesterday afternoon, along with the comments on this call, are made only as of today, May 3rd, 2024, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any of

Recommended For You

About XHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on XHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News