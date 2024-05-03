S&P 500 1%+ Gaps Higher

  • The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gapped up 1% at the open this morning, so we wanted to provide a quick summary of how the ETF has typically traded on days when it gaps up 1%+.
  • 1%+ gaps higher on a Friday have been the second most frequent of any weekday with 71, trailing only the 80 1%+ gaps higher on Tuesday.
  • SPY has had the best open-to-close performance (+0.50%) after gapping up 1%+ on Wednesdays and the highest consistency of gains (67%).

The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) gapped up 1% at the open this morning, so below we wanted to provide a quick summary of how the ETF has typically traded on days when it gaps up 1%+.

