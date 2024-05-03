BDC Weekly Wrap: GBDC Reports Good Results

tadamichi

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of April.

Market Action

BDCs had a strong week, supported by a likely higher-for-longer Fed stance. Over the month, the sector has delivered a return of around 2%.

BDC valuations are now at the highest level since 2022. This is possibly slightly overstated as we have seen a rise in NAVs across the two BDCs that have reported estimates. However, it still highlights that the sector is somewhat expensive.

Market Commentary

Golub Capital (GBDC) declared a $0.39 dividend - flat to the previous quarter. The total dividend has increased by 50% since the end of 2021 for two reasons - the increase in short-term rates which helped most BDCs and the significant cut in GBDC management fees. The dividend actually understates the increase in net income which jumped more than 60% since the end of 2021.

Net investment income is expected to rise to $0.51 from $0.50. The NAV is expected to rise to $15.12 - a 0.6% bump, which should be primarily due to retained income.

Non-accruals are expected to fall slightly to 0.9% from 1.1%. The total number of companies on non-accrual remained at 9 as two came back on accrual and one was unwound while three investments went on non-accrual.

Stance And Takeaways

This week we fully rotated out of the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), in favor of the recently IPO'd Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE). GBDC has had an incredible run over the past year in absolute terms (with a 48% total return) but even more so on a relative basis.

The chart below shows the company's relative valuation vs. BDCs in our coverage. After trading at a discount to the average BDC of 5-10%, GBDC has zoomed to a nearly 10% premium.

GBDC has recently cut its management fee across both the base fee as well as the incentive fee, moving to the most shareholder-friendly structure in our coverage. This means that some of the move is deserved however even so the pricing looks somewhat stretched.