Black Diamond Group Limited (BDIMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCPK:BDIMF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Zhang - VP, Capital Markets
Trevor Haynes - CEO
Toby Labrie - CFO
Ted Redmond - COO, Modular Space Solutions
Mike Ridley - COO, Workforce Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity
Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Black Diamond's First Quarter Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Zhang, Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.

Jason Zhang

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Black Diamond Group's first quarter 2024 results conference call. On the line with us are CEO, Trevor Haynes, and CFO, Toby Labrie, as well as COO of Modular Space Solutions, Ted Redmond, COO of Workforce Solutions, Mike Ridley; and COO of LodgeLink, Kevin Lo.

Please be reminded that our discussions today may include forward-looking statements regarding Black Diamond's future results and that such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual financial and operational results may differ materially from these forward-looking expectations. Management may also make reference to various non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as adjusted EBITDA or net debt. For more information on these terms and others, please review the sections of Black Diamond's First Quarter '24 Management's Discussion and Analysis entitled Forward-Looking Statements, Risks and Uncertainties and non-GAAP financial measures. This quarter's MD&A, financial statements and press release may be found on the company's website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com and also on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in

