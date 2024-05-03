PointImages

One of the key themes on which I have been focusing as an analyst is finding a perfect balance between growth, value, and quality factors. Unfortunately, it is frequently the case that an ETF offers impressive value exposure but almost no quality and no growth. It might be the contrary, i.e., stellar growth but horrible valuation, totally disconnected from reality. One of the examples that has solid value characteristics, with just a tiny bit of growth and, sadly, too soft quality, is the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ), a smart-beta vehicle that I previously covered in November 2023.

Why am I bringing RWJ to the attention of my dear readers today? There are two key reasons here. First, this is a high-turnover strategy with quarterly rebalancing. Factor exposures might change, as might market conditions, thus leading to a more positive or negative view of its prospects. So, it is necessary to review this portfolio regularly. Second, the fate of this bull market is far from defined. Although earnings surprises delivered by Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) helped to somewhat reduce pressure on longer-duration equities in April, other names failed to persuade investors that there are reasons to send the S&P 500 much higher. As a consequence, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) finished a month in the red for the first time since October 2023. And the Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged with a clear message that a lot has yet to be done to push inflation back to the 2% target does not look bullish either, despite the recent signs of rising unemployment that might contribute to a bit more dovish outlook for interest rates. This welcomes the hypothesis that sticking with inexpensive equities is necessary, as those without a margin of safety will potentially see their values shrink as the growth premia will be under pressure. So, while there is no doubt that RWJ is heavy in significantly undervalued companies (I will give more color on that as the article progresses), it has one meaningful disadvantage that essentially almost nullifies its appeal. All these will be reviewed with due attention below.

RWJ investment strategy recap

In short, RWJ has a passive strategy that puts emphasis on small-caps with meaningful revenues. According to the ETF's website, its cornerstone is the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted Index. In essence, this is a recalibrated version of the S&P 600, a well-known U.S. small-cap universe barometer. The revenue factor is what is applied to make the mix, as I called it in one of my previous articles on RWJ, "more connected to the economic reality." Another consequence is that the index and, obviously, the fund develop a value tilt. March, June, September, and December are the months when the index is rebalanced. Importantly, to minimize risks stemming from excessive concentration, there is a 5% single-company cap.

Remarks on RWJ's performance attribution

Since my November 2023 note, despite having a rather successful end to the year with a double-digit return in December, RWJ has underperformed the S&P 500 index.

Seeking Alpha

To give a bit more context on that, RWJ has failed to best the bellwether index in four months in a row this year, which is a relatively rare phenomenon as 4-month (or worse) underperformance streaks were notched only in 2010, 2012 (six months), 2018, 2019-2020 (six months), 2021-2022, and 2023 (July-November). As a reminder, the fund was incepted in February 2008.

Why has RWJ performed so sluggishly? Among those companies that were present in both the November 2023 and May 2024 versions of the portfolio (87.8% of the net assets), approximately 22% have delivered negative price returns, with the median decline in the group being 11.9%. These figures are based on the share prices as of November 1 and May 3. Most of them are from the financial (35 companies out of 176) and industrial (20 names) sectors. In the meantime, those that gained, benefiting from a bullish market environment and from the inflation-is-over narrative, have a median price return of 18.2%. Financials and industrials were again the top duo, with 80 and 65 companies, respectively.

RWJ effortlessly built a notably undervalued mix

RWJ is not targeting the value factor directly, but its revenue-driven weighting schema results in a profound value tilt nonetheless. Here, little has changed since the November article, even though a few interesting developments can be spotted upon a more attentive review:

Metric Holdings as of May 1, 2024 Holdings as of November 1, 2023 Market Cap $2.53 billion $2.06 billion Adjusted EY 6.2% 8.8% P/S 1.07 0.91 Quant Valuation B- or higher 53.8% 62.9% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 18.7% 13.7% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF. Financial data as of November 3, 2023 and May 3, 2024

Speaking of the earnings yield, a nearly universal gauge of a portfolio's value characteristics, RWJ's case is nuanced as a solid share (22%) of the holdings are loss-making, plus there is a significant outlier, Lumen Technologies (LUMN), with its EY at -821%. These issues render an unadjusted EY irrelevant, as it is sub-zero at around -3.4%. The solution I applied was to remove all the negative figures. The result is 6.2%, which is definitely strong, even though it is weaker than in November 2023, which is likely attributable to capital appreciation of the holdings that has contributed to a significant increase in the WA market cap as well. Importantly, the figure is confidently above $2 billion, so the portfolio clearly has a mid-cap tilt. That is to say, RWJ is a SMID, not a pure-play small-cap ETF.

Next, we see that close to 54% of the net assets are allocated to companies with a B- Quant Valuation grade or higher. For an ETF that does not target the value factor, this is a solid result, even despite the fact that it is smaller than in November.

Growth also deserves to be addressed shortly. While there is nothing dramatic about RWJ's growth exposure, in contrast to most maximalist value ETFs, its characteristics are still mostly soft.

Metric November 2023 May 2024 EPS Fwd 4.4% 4.1% Revenue Fwd 5.4% 3.3% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

RWJ's quality: a lot to be desired

As I pointed out in the previous note, revenue weighting is a bridge between economic reality and "the fund's asset allocation." However, what this schema is missing is attention to margins. As a consequence, the resulting mix is heavy in value but light in quality. Below are the essential metrics that illustrate this problem:

Metric November 2023 May 2024 ROA 3.8% 3.01% ROE 9.9% 10.7% Quant Profitability B- or higher 43.8% 38% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 15.6% 19.2% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF

The essential issue I see here is that, while already not being impressive in November 2023, the share of companies with a B- Quant Profitability rating or higher has fallen to just 38%. This, combined with a single-digit ROA, is hardly attractive. 4.3% adjusted ROA (with 128 negative figures removed) is not appealing either.

And there is another, even more serious issue that might be overlooked upon just a cursory inspection. It is a debt or a balance sheet issue. I have found out that companies with a net debt/EBITDA ratio above 2x account for over 51% of the portfolio. This might look acceptable, but at the same time, over 31% have that ratio above 4x, which is fairly risky, not to mention that more than 43% of the holdings have Debt/Equity above 100%. In my view, this is an unappealing proposition for a higher-for-longer environment.

Final thoughts

Investors have a few reasons to consider RWJ, major among them being its appealing valuation, but all of them are insufficient when the quality question is raised. Investing is not gambling; it is about finding a perfect balance. And I believe RWJ's portfolio is short of it.

Besides, it is worth remembering that even though RWJ has outperformed both IVV and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) since the fund's reorganization in 2019, it was mostly the consequence of the abnormally robust 2021, when RWJ delivered a 52.6% total return, as I have already mentioned in the November article.

Portfolio IVV RWJ IJR Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $19,807 $21,468 $15,372 CAGR 14.91% 16.81% 9.14% Stdev 18.31% 30.09% 23.77% Best Year 28.76% 52.56% 26.60% Worst Year -18.16% -10.97% -16.19% Max. Drawdown -23.93% -37.95% -32.77% Sharpe Ratio 0.74 0.59 0.4 Sortino Ratio 1.16 1.01 0.6 Market Correlation 1 0.8 0.9 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer. The period is June 2019–April 2024

So with the period shortened to January 2022–April 2024, RWJ looks much bleaker as it underperformed IVV, delivering the highest standard deviation in the trio.

Portfolio IVV RWJ IJR Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $10,953 $9,962 $9,409 CAGR 3.98% -0.16% -2.58% Stdev 19.06% 25.84% 23.37% Best Year 26.32% 16.21% 16.07% Worst Year -18.16% -10.97% -16.19% Max. Drawdown -23.93% -21.37% -23.11% Sharpe Ratio 0.1 -0.03 -0.16 Sortino Ratio 0.15 -0.04 -0.24 Market Correlation 1 0.87 0.9 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

In this regard, a rating upgrade has no merit.