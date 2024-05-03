Mammoth Energy Services: Dealing With Challenging Near-Term Business Conditions

Summary

  • Mammoth's Q1 2024 results were quite weak, with negative $6 million in adjusted EBITDA, excluding PREPA interest.
  • Only an average of 0.6 of its 6 pressure pumping fleets were active in Q1 2024.
  • I still expect a 1H 2025 rebound in demand, but Mammoth will need to manage its liquidity for the rest of 2024.
  • Mammoth's liquidity looks sufficient for 2024, but additional payments from PREPA would give it some more breathing room.
Tusks for sale in Old Town market in Feng Huang

pawopa3336/iStock via Getty Images

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is dealing with challenging near-term business conditions. Mammoth's Q1 2024 results involved negative $6 million in adjusted EBITDA (after excluding interest from its Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [PREPA] accounts receivable). Although

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

