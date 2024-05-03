Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Kukla - Director of IR
Neal Lux - President, CEO & Director
Lyle Williams - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners
Dave Storms - Stonegate
Dan Pickering - Pickering Energy Partners
Jeffrey Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your coordinator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company's website.

I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Rob Kukla

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, and welcome to FET's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release, and it is available on our website.

Please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. Listeners are cautioned that our remarks today may contain information other than historical information. These remarks should be considered in the context of all factors that affect our business, including those disclosed in FET's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Finally, management's statements may include non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures, you may refer to our earnings release. During today's call, all statements related to EBITDA refer to adjusted EBITDA. And unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are first quarter 2024 to fourth quarter 2023.

