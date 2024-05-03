Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Uchida - Chief Financial Officer
Mac Armstrong - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jon Christianson - President

Conference Call Participants

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Peter Knudsen - Evercore ISI
Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP
Andrew Andersen - Jefferies
Meyer Shields - KBW
Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Palomar Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference line will be open for questions with instructions to follow. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Uchida, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Uchida

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation in our earnings call. With me here today is Mac Armstrong, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Jon Christianson, our President, is here to answer questions during the Q&A portion of the call. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2024.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange

