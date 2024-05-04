GSK plc (GSK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Stone - Head of Investor Relations
Emma Walmsley - Chief Executive Officer
Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer
Deborah Waterhouse - Chief Executive Officer, ViiV Healthcare
Julie Brown - Chief Financial Officer
Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley
Kerry Holford - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co.
Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Jo Walton - UBS
Stephen Scala - TD Cowen
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
James Gordon - JPMorgan
Emily Field - Barclays Bank PLC
Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas
Peter Verdult - Citigroup Inc.
Peter Welford - Jefferies LLC
Timothy Anderson - Wolfe Research, LLC

Nick Stone

Hello everyone. Welcome to today’s call and webcast. The presentation was sent to our distribution list by email, and you can also find it on gsk.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. This is the usual safe harbor statement. We will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates or CER unless stated otherwise. As a reminder, adjusted results are now referred to as core, like many European pharmaceutical peers.

Please turn to Slide 3. Today’s call will last approximately one hour, with the presentation taking around 25 minutes and the remaining time for your questions. Today, our speakers are Emma Walmsley, Luke Miels, Deborah Waterhouse and Julie Brown, with Tony Wood and David Redfern joining for Q&A. Please ask one to two questions so that everyone has a chance to participate.

Turning to Slide 4, I will now hand the call to Emma.

Emma Walmsley

Thanks, Nick, and welcome to everybody joining us today. I’m delighted to be presenting to you all with another set of excellent quarterly results for GSK.

Please turn to

