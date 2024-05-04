winhorse

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) is a Tokyo, Japan-based universal and systematically important bank, with operations spanning retail banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, etc. The firm currently holds >$1.8tn in assets through the Mizuho Bank and all other subsidiaries.

Through these activities, Mizuho has recorded Q3'23- for Mizuho Q3 represents September through December- revenues of $13.30bn- a 38.69% YoY increase- alongside a net income of $1.53bn- a 3.38% increase.

Introduction

Mizuho has maintained a multi-faceted growth strategy, incorporating a level of future-proofing alongside more pragmatic goals aligning with stakeholder and government priorities. For instance, Mizuho has outlined a strategic vision aiming to address inclusivity, the application of technology and artificial intelligence, the national goals of transforming the Japanese economy towards a growth orientation and ensuring global sustainability. Beyond this, Mizuho is dedicated towards responding to shifts in the Japanese economy, ensuring continuous improvements in customer experiences, enabling growth across income-based assets, and expanding the company's presence in corporate and investment banking, as evidenced by the firm's acquisition of Greenhill.

FY23 H1 Investor Presentation

Due to this macro positioning, in addition to Mizuho's balance sheet's ability to respond well to shifts in the yen, I believe the bank is a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the past year, Mizuho's stock- up 35.07%- has outpaced growth across both the financial services industry, as represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)- up 24.62%- and the broader market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 22.24%.

Mizuho (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

While the broader financial services industry has benefitted from a recovery theme and higher rates following inflation, Mizuho has particularly enjoyed growth stemming from the Bank of Japan's wind-down of yield curve control and other expansionary monetary measures.

Comparable Companies

As a universal, multinational bank, Mizuho is comparable to other banks of similar market capitalization and systemic importance. I aimed to compare Mizuho to the other two giants of Japanese finance, the Mitsubishi-owned MUFG (MUFG) and the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG). Additionally, I compared Mizuho to two other companies of similar market capitalizations as listed on Seeking Alpha's page for the stock, including the Sao Paulo, Brazil-based fintech bank, Nubank (NU), and the Amsterdam, Netherlands-based megabank, the ING Group (ING).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, although Mizuho has grown faster than the financial services industry, it still lags behind its peers, though not by much. This laggard performance, alongside strong multiples-based pricing positions the company well for greater growth.

For example, Mizuho maintains the second-lowest trailing and forward P/E, alongside the second-lowest P/S, P/CF, and lowest P/B. Besides, the only company priced lower on a multiples basis, the ING Group, is priced appropriately relative to other Eurobanks.

Valuation

Due to the dynamics of financial institutions, especially banks, an excess equity model or a dividend discount model are more accurate in determining value.

For the sake of brevity, I used a DDM to assess Mizuho's value, which I determined to be $4.00, representing an undervaluation of ~2.3%.

Dividend Discount Model for Mizuho

My model calculates an expected dividend growth rate of 5.75%, using a smoothed five-year trailing average growth rate of dividends to noise out black swan events such as COVID-19 and associated troubles. Additionally, due to the anxieties inherent in the Japanese economy, I calculated a required rate of return of ~9%.

Mizuho Benefits From a Weaker Yen, But is Well-Positioned For Active Margin Growth Regardless

Before we address the present economic factors, I find it more effective to discuss Mizuho's long-run strategy, which emphasizes greater globalization of operations and aggressive forays or expansions of higher margin segments. For instance, Mizuho has recently completed its acquisition of Greenhill for ~$550mn, acquiring a global brand, enabling scale effects in synergy with Mizuho's existing client base, and allowing Mizuho to become a respected entity in the sell-side business.

Feb'24 IR Select Mizuho Americas

Moreover, the Greenhill acquisition aligns with Mizuho's underlying business priorities, which involve broader customer acquisition through expanding channel outreach and marketing efforts. Beyond that, Mizuho seeks to acquire new retail customers by engaging with institutions, such as universities and companies, and through 'alliances' with companies such as Rakuten, who provide much broader access to clientele through its digital presence. Additionally, the company remains in firm alignment with the Japanese government, aiming to leverage the expanded Nippon Individual Savings Account- think the Japanese equivalent of a 401K or TFSA- to acquire more consumers and convert cash into investment.

FY23 H1 Investor Presentation

Although the yen has slightly rebounded over the past few days, the currency is still heavily devalued from even just a year prior, with the $USDJPY pair declining from 134.55¥ to 152.86¥. Still, assessing Mizuho's balance sheet, we can see that the firm expanded its purchases of domestic securities and has seen more loans over the trailing nine months before year-end 2023. As the yen declines, domestic securities may actually outperform despite credit risk, owing to increased foreign investment- since Japan would see increased exports and there would be confidence in the yen's revival, thus incentives for foreign investment in Japanese markets, as Buffett did in 2020- and loans would likely see greater yields owing to quantitative tightening and higher rates.

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (Nine months ended December 31, 2023)

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts generally reflect my positive view of the company, estimating a 1Y price target of $4.39, a 12.92% increase.

TradingView

Even at the minimum projected price, analysts predict a modest price decline of 2.56%, a small decline, especially in the face of the economic volatility Japan faces.

I believe this demonstrates Wall Street sentiment in the resiliency and growth prospects of Mizuho going forward.

Risks & Challenges

Macro Volatility in Japan May Constrain Mizuho's Opportunity

Although Mizuho has developed a sound strategic vision and positioning which allows the company to noise out or even benefit from temporary economic volatility, enduring volatility may increase Mizuho's cost of capital or risk premium, depressing values of the company's portfolio and restraining the firm's ability to expand globally and across segments.

If the Yen Remains Weak or Becomes Weaker, Mizuho May Not Realize Benefits

Mizuho's thesis around the yen's movements relies on the yen eventually recovering to a certain extent, since only then will foreign investors maintain their confidence in Japanese markets, which enables Mizuho to benefit. Additionally, a consistently poor yen would make it more difficult for Mizuho to compete in the global economy and fulfill its desired vision of greater global reach and margin-expanding businesses.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Mizuho is a solid company with a strong strategic vision that benefits from the yen's rapid decline.