Danielle Shay Tackles Options Trading Tactics, Tech Outlook And Market Trends

Guido Mieth

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Transcript

Larson - Hello and welcome to our latest MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast segment. I'm Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at Money Show. And today I'm pleased to welcome Danielle Shay. Danielle is Vice President of Options at Simpler Trading. Danielle, welcome to the podcast.

Shay - Thank you for having me.

Larson - I'm glad we could do this. You know, it's been a number of months since I had you on and a little bit has changed since last August when we recorded that last segment. So, when I look at what's going on in this market, I know you like to focus on earnings-related trades and options. So, I'm kind of curious as we get further into this Q1 reporting season, what are you seeing out there? What's positive? What's negative? And what does that say about these markets?

Shay - When you look at the market here, we came into this year just incredibly strong. Expectations were high. We were still focused largely on tech and AI. However, what's happened is that the market has run out of steam, and as we've hit earnings season, we've had a few disappointments as well. So, we have a situation where we have slowing growth and then we have incredibly high expectations.

So, we've seen a lot of companies that have ended up trading lower after earnings, which has kind of killed the momentum in the Nasdaq. When you take that, and then you also couple that with the fact that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Fed, we've just been in a little bit of a correction.

Larson - Yeah. Got it. I know you were on Charles Payne's show recently and you talked about some of these other big picture points - the red flags on the averages, questions about geopolitics, and even I think a sell signal in the banking sector. I wonder if you could expand on some of those points here.

Shay - Definitely. So, when you look at the banking sector and you look at XLF on a weekly chart, it had just been an incredibly strong trend. We just had a pattern of higher highs, higher lows. We really hadn't seen any kind of correction or pullback. But then what happened was JPMorgan came out, announced earnings, and JPMorgan announced a little bit of slowing growth.

And so we ended up seeing some major sell signals on the weekly chart of XLF, which is really just when you have a break of the low of the high bar and you start seeing an overall shift in trend and in pattern. Once we start seeing those very bullish trends break down and shift, that's a bit of a heads-up that things are changing.

Larson - Yeah. Well, it's interesting. You bring up the financials. For many months there, really from October onward to late March, early April, that was a great sector. Industrials were sort of like stair-stepping higher. What does that say to you about this market? Because, of course, it used to be tech that was doing that, right? And now you've seen other sectors kind of have that stronger momentum of late.

Shay - Well, when you see a shift like that, especially in this instance, it just points to the fact that the high interest rate environment is causing that slowing growth. And it's something that we know it's impacting the market, obviously. Especially the housing market, right? It's highly impacted by this. But we haven't seen as much of the impact in the stock market, just because the stock market's been so strong.

So I think that when somebody like Jamie Dimon comes out and says - "Hey, guess what? This is impacting us and our bottom line," that does make investors nervous. And it should.

Larson - Yeah. It was funny when I looked at some of the recent earnings reports and the reactions in tech. I mean, the thing that popped into my mind, of all things, was Ozzy Osbourne in that song Crazy Train, you know? With Meta (META) losing, whatever it was, $130 billion in market cap and AI is going to go down in flames, then what happens 24 hours later? Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) come out with their numbers and everything's great. And we're back to this mega-AI trend. What are your thoughts? Shorter term, what does that say about the tech sector? And do you think it's still a positive longer-term outlook there?

Shay - So, I love the tech sector. And it's definitely a positive longer-term outlook. But it does make sense that it's getting just a little bit overextended because of all the exuberance surrounding it. We knew that crazy train was not going to go on forever, right? It's been a lot of fun to trade, especially when you look at stocks like SMCI and Nvidia (NVDA). But they can't keep going higher forever.

So, at this moment in time, I am still highly focused on the semiconductors. This is a critical sector. And if the semiconductors do end up breaking down substantially, that will change in a very important way what the Nasdaq ends up doing. But right now, SMH is at least holding on. Nvidia has recovered from last week, and I think there's still a shot that we go higher, especially trading into Nvidia earnings which is upcoming. But I will warn investors that if we do see the semiconductors break down in May, if we see Nvidia break down either before or after earnings, but specifically after earnings, then that's going to be a major downside shot to the Nasdaq.

Larson - Fingers crossed. We'll see how that goes, right? Some of the other sectors, people have been talking about include energy. It was sort of a lost sector last year, but a great sector the year before that. What are your thoughts on the energy markets? And I guess while we're in the commodities world, gold for that matter?

Shay - Sure. So, when you look at energy, I mean, we've seen a lot of movement there, especially because of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. So when you look at this space, I like to look at XLE and just looking at the weekly and the daily charts, the charts are still strong. They're still constructive to the upside. We've just seen a new recent high in XLE.

I wouldn't be surprised if it did pull back slightly just because we've been on this nice upwards trend. So I continue to like this sector to the upside. But just keep in mind that after you make a new high, you're typically going to need a pullback to get another entry to the upside. But this sector is going to be highly dependent on the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Larson - And also, what about other parts of the market like precious metals that have been very strong? Your thoughts there.

Shay - Yes. So, when you look at gold, I mean we've just had an incredible movement here in gold. And I think that a lot of that has to do with the longer-timeframe chart pattern. I love to trade the squeeze. And this is something that I use for long-term investing as well.

Gold has been in a monthly squeeze. It was in a monthly squeeze going all the way back, let's see, into April of 2021. So, this chart was consolidating for a long time and it's just finally broken out. Obviously, that has a lot to do with high inflation and additional macro factors right now as well. But the technical charts have backed this move.

So, when you're looking at gold, I had a price target of $2,400 an ounce. We've actually broken through that to the upside. People are asking me if they should invest in gold. Now, I personally think the time to get in was probably last year, or the year before. I think it's a little bit too late now, but definitely a fantastic move in gold. But it's just a little bit toppy for me at this point.

Larson - Good to hear. You're not just into recommending or discussing trades. You really help educate traders on the mechanics and details of your moves. So, now I want to know - why is that important and what messages do you feel for somebody trading this market are really important to internalize?

Shay - What I always try to focus on are going to be the patterns. I teach setups and patterns because regardless of if you're investing on a long-term basis or if you're trading, you need to be able to recognize moments in time where you have a good opportunity to get in and then out of the market. And so, I trade a variety of different patterns. But I definitely like to focus on the squeeze, which is just basically identifying consolidation. And I love to identify that consolidation in the context of a trend.

So, I look for trending charts that have just started to get quiet, just starting to hang out, and that nobody's really paying attention to. Gold is a great example. Go back a year or two, nobody was paying attention to gold, but that's because it was consolidating and that was the time to get in. I'm always looking for patterns like that, and that's generally what I'm going to focus on teaching.

Larson - Now when it comes to a stock that people definitely are focused on, it would be Tesla (TSLA). You talked about some recent trading there that you did around earnings. Can you talk about the mechanics of that, and what your message was on Five Star Trader with that?

Shay - Definitely. So, when it comes to trading earnings reports, especially mega-cap tech, stocks that are very volatile, I have been using a variety of different options strategies with those names. Sometimes what I'll do is I'll pick a direction. I'll just come into it and I'll say, you know, I'm going to be bullish, or I'm going to be bearish, and I'll make my selection.

Tesla was a really interesting case because with Tesla, the chart was so obviously a bearish chart, right? And so I came into the trading room and I was running a poll and said: Hey guys, what do you think Tesla is going to do after earnings? And just everybody overwhelmingly said it's going to destruct.

So when you see that, what that means is that the market is just too slanted to one side. And so in this instance, even though the chart pattern was very bearish, I wanted to go ahead and trade it in both directions. Because what can happen is that if everyone's on one side of the trade, it can actually go the other way.

So, while it didn't really make sense to make a long, I did both. I did a small short and a small long. And then basically what happened was because the long worked out really well, it just canceled out the small loss on the short. And I was able to capture that upside move even though it looked pretty unlikely. So I like to do that in the options market, specifically using butterflies.

Larson - I'm glad you brought up the terminology because, you know, you get some -- people are just starting out with options. It's buy a call, sell a call, buy a put, sell a put. But there are some strategies you use that are more advanced. Why do you like those strategies? And what do you think people need to know if they want to kind of take things to the next level in their options trading?

Shay - When I first started out trading options, I had a small account and it was not possible for me to do things like buying a call or buying a put, especially on mega-cap tech names. They were just way too expensive. The risk was going to be far too much. And so actually what I needed to do is, I needed to learn how to trade spreads. Because when you trade spreads, you can reduce your risk significantly. I mean, you can risk $100 on a trade if you want. You don't have that ability when the call or the put has a price point of, $1,500, $2,000, $3,000.

So I always recommend to traders that want to trade options: I know that it's more complicated. But if you can learn how to trade spreads - and specifically, I love trading butterflies - what that will do is it will bring down your risk substantially and it will also give you a much better risk to reward. If you buy a long call and you're right, you're generally trying to make about 50% of your debit. But 25% is a much better target.

And with a butterfly, you can make 100%, you can make 200%, you can make 300%. And the debit is a third of the cost of what the long call would cost. So, it's much more favorable. Especially when you're starting out trading options, it is more complex, but there are all kinds of resources for you to use to learn how to trade spreads.

Larson - That's a great segue because, obviously, we're talking because you're going to be joining us for the MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas in August. You have a class you're teaching called "Sharpening Your Trading Edge Using Patterns for Investment Portfolio Prosperity." You don't want to give away the story here, but can you give maybe a sneak peek at what some of the topics are that you're going to cover in that presentation?

Shay - Essentially what I have done with my long-term accounts is, I basically use my trading patterns, except for on a longer-term time frame, a monthly or weekly time frame. Then I use a dollar-cost averaging approach, where I'm continually buying shares of stock and growing a long-term portfolio. So, I started my long-term portfolios very, very small and I've continued to add into them over the years. Basically, during the class, I'm going to demonstrate how I've created a six-figure portfolio from scratch.

Larson - Awesome. Well, Danielle, again, I do appreciate you taking some time out here. Thanks for your time today.

Shay - Thank you so much.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com