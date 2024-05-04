iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Zhadkevich - Director, IR
Quentin Blackford - President and CEO
Brice Bobzien - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Gong - JPMorgan
Malgorzata Kaczor - William Blair
Richard Newitter - Truist
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Joanne Wuensch - Citibank
Kallum Titchmarsh - Morgan Stanley
Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo
David Rescott - Baird
Bill Plovanic - Canaccord
Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Terry, and I will be the conference operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Stephanie Zhadkevich, Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Zhadkevich

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Earlier today, iRhythm released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions and reflect management's intentions, beliefs and expectations about future events, strategies, competition, products, and operating plans and performance.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual and quarterly reports on

Recommended For You

About IRTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News